"I am happy but I am not over the moon yet, I'm just keeping my focus on the game and then I will be on my phone 24 x 7 after" - Ons Jabeur ahead of Wimbledon final 

In less than an hour, Ons Jabeur will take to the tennis court to play the biggest match of her life yet -- the final of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships. In what is her first ever Grand Slam final, the Tunisian is slated to go up against Elena Rybakina, another first-time Major finalist.

The enormity of the situation is enough to overwhelm even the most mentally tenacious of players, but not the World No. 2. Speaking to the Wimbledon Radio Channel ahead of the clash, the 27-year-old assured her fans she was holding off on the festivities until the end of the clash.

"I'll be on my phone 24/7 after"

For the time being, Jabeur is happy to just focus on her own game and think about the strategies she can make use of against the Kazakh in the summit clash. When probed on whether she was looking at social media in the lead-up to the contest, the Tunisian admitted that she was avoiding it for now.

After the final, however, the World No. 2 promised that she would be checking it "24x7," hopefully in the back of some wonderful news

"I'm just trying to be honest, I am happy but I am not over the moon yet. I should keep that [after the end of the final]. I try to put [social media on my phone] away because it’s too much at certain times but it is amazing to see the support from everyone," Jabeur said. "I'm just thinking the positive energy and keeping my focus on the game and then I will be on my phone 24x7 after."

Regarding her feelings ahead of the encounter, the 27-year-old commented that she has been keeping up with her usual training schedule and was hoping that it would pay dividends in the summit clash as well.

"I'm feeling good, just preparing for [today]. The same routine. I practiced for hours on the same court, enjoying myself here out there. It's great weather," Jabeur said. "I am just going to give my all, see what happens."

Ons Jabeur has a 2-1 lead in the head-to-head against Elena Rybakina coming into the Wimbledon final

Ons Jabeur will come into the final of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships against Elena Rybakina relatively more confident, seeing as she has a 2-1 lead in their head-to-head. More importantly, she has also won their last two meetings on the WTA Tour.

Six matches down, one to go...

A victory for the Tunisian today would make her the first ever woman from the country to win a Grand Slam singles title, while a victory for Rybakina would make her the first ever Kazakh woman to win a singles Major trophy.

