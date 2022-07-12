"I am happy to see her back; If anyone can pull off a rabbit of that hat, it's her"- Andy Roddick on Serena Williams

In a recent podcast, former World No. 1 Andy Roddick said that he was glad to see Serena Williams swinging her racket once again on the court.

After a one-year hiatus, Serena Williams declared she would make a return to action at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships. Williams was expected to demonstrate a great performance at SW19 after playing doubles with Ons Jabeur at the Rothesay International in Eastbourne the week before the tournament. She did not, however, play as well as she had hoped for.

The seven-time Wimbledon champion had her run cut short in the opening round of the grasscourt Major by World No. 115 Harmony Tan, with a final score of 7-5, 1-6, 7-6(7). She thus missed a clear opportunity to equal Margaret Court's record of 24 Major wins.

On that note, speaking on the Kasich and Klepper podcast, Andy Roddick voiced his delight at seeing the 23-times Grand Slam champion back in action. As per the former US Open winner, Wimbledon offers Williams the best chance to win at this stage of her career.

"l will tell you one thing, I am happy to see her back, I am happy to see her try," Roddick said. "You know if anyone can kind of pull a rabbit of that hat, it is serena. I don't know that she could win at the other slams but wimbledon I think is definitely gives her the best chance at this point in her career."

Serena Williams hints at a US Open participation

In her post-match press conference following her early exit at Wimbledon, Williams hinted at playing in the US Open, where she won her first Grand Slam title. According to Williams, it's always motivating to "get better and play at home."

"When you're at home, especially in New York, and the US Open, that being the first place I've won a Grand Slam, is something that's always super special," Williams said. "Your first time is always special. There's definitely lots of motivation to get better and to play at home."

Serena Williams last won a Major at the Australian Open, beating older sister Venus in the fina;. The American has been to four finals since, but has lost all of them. It remains to be seen if Serena can capture another Slam title and tie Margaret Court's record of 24 Major titles.

