“It is very special": Diego Schwartzman receives a special honor in Argentina

World No.13 Diego Schwartzman recently inaugurated a tennis complex of 53 courts and a tennis lounge in Tigre, Buenos Aires, Argentina. These courts and the lounge have been built at one of the most important Jewish community centers.

The Argentine player highlighted that it was a 'very special' moment for him. The central court of the new complex has been named 'Diego Peque Schwartzman' to honor him. 'Peque' is a nickname of Schwartzman, which means 'short' or 'children'.

Diego Schwartzman grew up in the downtown area of Tigre, Argentina.

The Hacoaj Sports Club, which constructed the tennis complex in the area, is a sports and cultural club with about 7,500 members in Tigre. In addition, a new building of the Tigre headquarters, the Hacoaj Educational Pole, was also inaugurated by the Argentine player.

Schwartzman spoke to the Jewish Telegraphic Agency during the event. He stated that he is extremely happy to have started playing tennis in the downtown area. He said he feels really honored to come back and inaugurate the tennis complex at the very same place.

“I am very happy to start playing tennis here. I am very grateful to be here for the appointment of the Central Court. It is very special, I try to enjoy the moment. It’s a beautiful club, a beautiful country. It’s very special to me," said Schwartzman.

Schwartzman also recalled his childhood days when he used to play tennis along with his friends in the very same area. He remembered that during those days since there were no courts or fields, he used to practice by hitting the balls against a wall.

“This place was very different when I came to mess with my friends. Some days we kids just played in front of the wall, there weren’t enough fields, so the big boys didn’t let our kids play, so I practiced against the wall. Years later, some of them still didn’t want me to play … But it was because I started hitting them,” added the World No.13 player.

How did Diego Schwartzman perform in the 2021 tennis season?

Diego Schwartzman didn't enjoy an impressive run in the 2021 tennis season. The beginning of the season was rough since he couldn't reach beyond the third round of the Australian Open 2021. The ending proved to be no different after a second-round exit at the Rolex Paris Masters 2021.

Diego Schwartzman at the Vienna Open 2021

Schwartzman's only glory came at the 2021 Argentina Open, where he won the tournament without dropping a single set. He also finished as the runner-up at the 2021 European Open, losing to Jannik Sinner in the finals of the tennis event.

The Argentine player's best Grand Slam performance was registered at the 2021 French Open. He reached the quarter-finals but lost to 20-time Grand Slam champion, Rafael Nadal, in that round.

Diego Schwartzman and Rafael Nadal at the French Open 2021

Diego Schwartzman finished the year within the top-15 ATP players. However, the first-round exits at the Monte Carlo Masters, Italian Open and Lyon Open 2021 are not things he will be very proud of.

However, fans have huge expectations from him ahead of the upcoming season. It will be intriguing to see if he manages to win a Grand Slam or Masters title in 2022 or not.

