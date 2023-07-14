"I hate you now, but you know I love you anyway" - Aryna Sabalenka jokes after Wimbledon loss to Ons Jabeur, reflects on her campaign

Aryna Sabalenka joked that she disliked Ons Jabeur as the latter defeated her but admitted her enduring love for the Tunisian regardless. She made the comment following her loss to Jabeur in the 2023 Wimbledon semifinals.

The Belarusian won the first set in a tiebreak before last year's runner-up shifted gears to win the following two sets. With a 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-3 win, the sixth seed booked her place in the final at Wimbledon.

The 28-year-old will now take on Marketa Vondrousova in the final at SW19 on Saturday, July 15. Vondrousova defeated Elina Svitolina in the semifinals to reach her maiden Wimbledon title clash.

After her loss, Sabalenka took to social media to jokingly express her momentary dislike for Jabeur before stating that she loved her.

“Thank u to those who supported me during this couple of weeks! I really enjoyed my time here at Wimbledon. Big congrats to @onsjabeur on an incredible performance today I hate you now, but u know I love u anyway! good luck in the final, you got this," Aryna Sabalenka wrote.

Sabalenka expressed her gratitude to the individuals who stood by her throughout the two weeks in London. She stated that she thoroughly enjoyed her experience at Wimbledon. Additionally, she extended her heartfelt congratulations to Jabeur for producing an exceptional performance on the day.

The World No. 2 also wished the Tunisian player luck in the final, expressing confidence in the latter's abilities to succeed.

Aryna Sabalenka's Instagram post

Ons Jabeur defeats Aryna Sabalenka to set up Marketa Vondrousova Wimbledon final

Ons Jabeur celebrates victory against Aryna Sabalenka

Ons Jabeur and Aryna Sabalenka met in the semifinals of Wimbledon 2023 on July 13. Jabeur won the match 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-3 to reach her second consecutive Wimbledon final. The match was a close one, with both players trading breaks throughout. The Tunisian refused to give up, as she rallied from a set down and broke Sabalenka twice in the third set to secure the victory.

The match was a showcase of both players' strengths. While Jabeur's variety and touch were on full display, Sabalenka's power and aggression were also impressive. In the end, Jabeur's ability to adapt her game and stay patient paid off, as she was able to find a way to break Sabalenka's serve when it mattered the most.

Ons Jabeur's will face Marketa Vondrousova in the final on Saturday, July 15.

Poll : 0 votes