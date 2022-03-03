"I don't have highlight reels like Gael Monfils or Grigor Dimitrov" - Novak Djokovic when asked to recall the best shot he has ever hit

Novak Djokovic feels his style of play is not flashy enough to make a highlight reel, unlike that of Grigor Dimitrov and Gael Monfils.

In an interview with Tennis TV, the Serb was amongst several players asked to pick the favorite shots they've produced over the course of their careers. While almost everyone recalled a particular shot or sequence from memory, the World No. 2 stated that he did not often produce ridiculous shots. But when pressed, the Serb remarked that he would have to choose one of his trademark sliding backhand passing shots.

"I don't have highlight reels like Gael Monfils or Grigor Dimitrov," Djokovic said. "But [the best shot I've hit on the ATP Tour] will probably be some sliding stretch backhand passing shot."

Tennis TV put together three such sliding backhand passing shots to showcase what the 20-time Grand Slam champion was talking about. The first shot was against Rafael Nadal early in the final of the 2011 Madrid Masters. The World No. 2 went on to win the contest in straight sets to lift his first title in the Spanish city.

The second was against Andy Murray in the group stage of the 2012 ATP Finals. The Serb hit a sharp backhand down-the-line to leave the Brit flat-footed. Djokovic ended up winning the match in three sets. He would go on to win his second ATP Finals title by defeating Roger Federer in the final.

Matthew Willis 🇺🇦 @mattracquet Djokovic's 2009 season on clay (pre RG) was amazing.



He went:



Final of Monte Carlo, lost to Nadal

Final of Rome, lost to Nadal

Semi-Final of Madrid, lost to Nadal



Monte Carlo (Nadal saved a crazy BP in 3rd set) & Madrid (below) were all out wars.



Monte Carlo (Nadal saved a crazy BP in 3rd set) & Madrid (below) were all out wars.

The third shot Tennis TV showcased was once again against Nadal, this time in the semifinals of the 2009 Madrid Masters. The former World No. 1 hit a stretch backhand from deep behind the baseline late in the third set.

Nadal, however, managed to hold serve and eventually took the match in a tie-break. The match broke the record for the longest best-of-three contest in men's tennis, lasting four hours and three minutes.

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Karen Khachanov both picked shots they hit against Novak Djokovic

Stefanos Tsitsipas picked a shot he hit against Novak Djokovic as the best of his career. The Greek chose a one-handed backhand winner he hit against the Serb in the third round of the 2018 Canadian Open. Unseeded in the ATP 1000 event, Tsitsipas stunned the World No. 2 in three sets and progressed to the final, where he lost against top seed Rafael Nadal.

"The one-handed backhand winner down the line against [Novak] Djokovic in Toronto three years ago [is the best shot I've hit on tour]," Tsitsipas said. "[I hit it] to get the breakpoint converted and take the lead in the third set."

Karen Khachanov also picked a series of shots he hit against the 20-time Grand Slam champion. Instead of one shot or point in particular, the Russian chose the whole match he played against Djokovic in the final of the 2018 Paris Masters.

Khachanov said there were several moments during the match where he came back from a difficult position to gain the upper hand.

"Against Novak Djokovic in the final of the Paris Masters, I had some good games where I turned around the match when I was losing, and I started to gain momentum," Khachanov said. "[That is probably the best I have played]."

Karen Khachanov is your 2018 Rolex Paris Masters champion taking out Novak Djokovic in straight sets, 7-5 6-4.

The World No. 25 went on to win the match in straight sets for his first ever Masters trophy.

