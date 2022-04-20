"I hope we can encourage more women to participate in golf around the world" - Former World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty ahead of golf exhibition event

Weeks after announcing her retirement from professional tennis, former World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty announced her decision to play at the Icons Series exhibition golf tournament in July.

The first event of the Icon Series, which will see participation from Olympic manager Michael Phelps and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola in addition to Barty, will take place at Liberty National in New Jersey.

Speaking about her participation at the event in an interview with the Sydney Morning Herald, Barty said she was excited about the prospect, before adding that she hoped to inspire more women and girls to take up golf.

“I’m excited to be part of the Icons Series," Barty said. "And I hope through my participation in the series that we can encourage more women and girls to participate in golf around the world.”

“The series is also a great opportunity for athletes to have an impact on local community and charity projects in each of the host destinations," the former World No. 1 added.

Barty announced her retirement from tennis earlier this year.

Barty, who announced her retirement from tennis earlier this year, said the tournament presented a unique opportunity for her to have fun and still test her skills against some of the world's best athletes.

The Australian reiterated her excitement at being a part of the tournament, adding that she hoped all the Aussie fans in New York and New Jesey come out to support her,

“It’s such a unique opportunity to have fun, test yourself and compete against the world’s greatest athletes in a sport that we are all so passionate about," Barty said. "I can’t wait to experience Liberty National and learn from our iconic captain, Ernie Els. I hope all the Aussie fans in New York and New Jersey come out to cheer us on.”

Iga Swiatek, Petra Kvtiova and Karolina Pliskova lead the Stuttgart field in Ashleigh Barty's absence

Ashleigh Barty with the 2021 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix trophy.

In defending champion Ashleigh Barty's absence, top seed Iga Swaitek leads the field at the 2022 Porche Tennis Grand Prix. The Aussie lifted the trophy in last year's edition, but her retirement means that she will not be in the fray to defend her title.

Her absence makes Petra Kvitova, who won the tournament in 2019, the most recent champion. The southpaw is set to begin her campaign against compatriot Karolina Pliskova -- the 2018 winner -- in a marquee first-round contest.

Other big names including top 10 players Aryna Sabalenka (last year's runner-up) Paula Badosa, Maria Sakkari, Ons Jabeur and Anett Kontaveit, as well as Grand Slam champions Emma Raducanu and Bianca Andreescu are also in the draw.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan