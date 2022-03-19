I hope Serena Williams returns to action soon, it would be great to see her continue to chase the Grand Slam record: Monica Seles

Serena Williams' quest for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title has been at the center of the tennis discourse for a long time now. While many fans and pundits have written off her chances of equalling Margaret Court's record, there are some that feel the American should not be counted out.

Former World No. 1 Monica Seles believes Williams still has a lot to offer the sport and hopes the 40-year-old will return to action soon.

Williams, who last lifted a Grand Slam trophy at the 2017 Australian Open, has not played a match since last year's Wimbledon. She has not provided an update on her return to action.

In an interview with Richard Osborn on the sidelines of the BNP Paribas Open, Seles said she wanted to see Williams return to tennis and compete for her 24th Grand Slam title.

Comparing Williams' journey to the tussle between Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic for the most Slams on the men's side, Seles said it was "unbelievable" to watch these players maintain their hunger and will to win for such a long period.

"Selfishly, I really hope [Serena Williams] comes back," Seles said. "I think it would be great to see her chase that record, kind of what we’re seeing with Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic. As a former player, to me it’s just unbelievable."

"I would think it’s not possible," she continued. "And they still keep going. I think that’s a credit to the sport, too, to make sure that the stars are staying longer in the sport, that whole longevity-recovery period. And then the younger players, it’s so exciting. It’s only a matter of time before they break through."

Williams (R) and Amanda Anisimoba at the 2020 Women's ASB Classic.

Shifting her focus to the state of the women's game, Seles said the WTA tour was very unpredictable as all the players were evenly matched. The former World No. 1 feels that intense competition between players raises the level of the sport.

"The women’s game is in a great place right now," Seles said. "Even as a former player, when I look at a draw, I have no clue who’s going to win it. I think that’s the story here also; the players are so close in terms of the level. On any given day, anybody can win the tournament."

"I think it’s great for the sport, it’s great for the upcoming players who want to be on the tour one day to see that variety, to say, “If she can do it, I can do it.” It’s a great motivation for the players."

The barriers Serena Williams was able to break were so huge for women: Monica Seles

Williams with daughter Olympia at the 2020 Women's ASB Classic.

During the interview, Seles also spoke about Williams' path-breaking career and what it has meant for other women in sports.

Highlighting Williams' drive to return to tennis after giving birth to her daughter Olympia, Seles said the American has made women believe that they can succeed professionally without having to make sacrifices in their personal lives.

"I think also the barriers Serena was able to break were so huge off the court for us women," Seles said. "That she was able to have a daughter and come back to the sport is just fantastic to see. That has trickled down to someone like Victoria Azarenka, to lower ranked players."

"That’s fantastic that we, as women, don’t have to make that choice between a family and a career," she continued. "In terms of that, Serena is just a champion to me both on and off the court, broken so many barriers. It will definitely be a challenge for her to come back, but if anybody can do that challenge, that is Serena."

