"I hope to be in your situation" - When Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray spoke about parenthood

Rafael Nadal once confessed his desire to become a parent during an Instagram live session with Andy Murray.

This dates all the way back to April 2020 when the Spaniard spoke with both Roger Federer and Murray on Instagram live sessions when the COVID-19 pandemic was in its early stages.

The Brit, who is a father of four, spoke to Nadal about his kids and how difficult it was to teach them things as parents.

"Yea they're good. It's just difficult trying to teach your kids as parents. You appreciate your teachers a lot more in these types of situations because it's tough," Murray said.

Later during the video, Nadal says that he often goes to sleep late at night and Murray states that he has to wake up at six every morning. The 35-year-old tells the Spaniard to enjoy his late nights until he doesn't have children. To this, Nadal says that he hopes to be in Murray's situation (as a parent).

"I hope to be in your situation in not a very long period of time," Nadal replied.

Rafael Nadal and his wife welcomed their first child

Rafael Nadal in action at the US Open

Rafael Nadal and his wife Maria Francisca Perello welcomed a son, according to recent reports emerging from Spain.

Novak Djokovic congratulated the Spaniard on the birth of his first child. He also wished his wife and child "a lot of health and happiness."

"Congrats! I didn’t know. Really? It’s a beautiful news. I wish his wife and baby a lot of health and happiness. As a father, I’m not gonna give any advice to him. He has a big family. I’m sure he will experience himself," the Serb said on the birth of Nadal's son.

The 36-year-old most recently represented Team Europe at the Laver Cup and teamed up with Roger Federer in what would be the final match of his career. However, the pair lost to Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe.

Nadal previously competed at the US Open as the second seed and reached the fourth round before losing to Tiafoe. He is scheduled to compete at the Paris Masters and is on the entry list for the Masters 1000 event.

If the Spaniard is fully fit, he will be among the contenders for the competition. He is currently ranked second in the ATP rankings, so winning the Paris Masters could get him closer to regaining the World No. 1 ranking.

