"I hope it does for the sport what it did for F1" - Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle looking forward to Netflix's tennis series

Taylor Fritz, who won his first ATP 500 and Masters titles this year, is all set to charm his fans off the court and add a plethora of new ones as well.

Netflix's behind-the-scenes look at how some of the biggest names in tennis travel the world and prepare for Grand Slams and other tournaments will feature the 24-year-old, who is also America's top-ranked tennis player.

Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle, who is on a mission to make tennis more appealing to the younger generation via social media, responded to a fan's question on social media by saying that she hoped the Netflix show would do for tennis what it another popular show (Formula 1: Drive To Survive) did for Formula 1.

"Very [excited about the Netfliz special]! I hope it does for the sport what it did for F1," Riddle wrote on Instagram.

Taylor Fritz. First player I saw getting followed around by Netflix cameras at #AusOpen

The show, which is being produced by the same team that filmed Formula 1 series, will delve deep into the personal stories of tennis stars. Filming for the show, which will be released next year, began during the 2022 Australian Open with Morgan Riddle being on board alongside Taylor Fritz.

"Right now, we are with the crew from Netflix who made "Formula1: Drive to Survive" are on tour with us, but this is the tennis version which comes out next year. As you know, tennis is relatively unknown and uncool here in America so here's what you should know before the show comes out. Unlike most sports, tennis is a year-round sport except for four weeks off in December. Players compete in tournaments in 31 countries and cities," the social media explained in an old TikTok post.

Taylor Fritz's chances of qualifying for ATP Finals dealt a blow

Taylor Fritz defeated Frances Tiafoe to win the 2022 Japan Open

Taylor Fritz's chances of making it to the ATP Finals in Turin were dealt a blow when he lost to Dennis Shapovalov in the Vienna Open.

The American made headlines when he won the Indian Wells Masters earlier this year by getting the better of Rafael Nadal, who was then on a 20-match winning streak, in the summit clash. The win saw him become the first American to win an ATP 1000 event since John Isner won the 2018 Miami Open.

Fritz recently won the Japan Open by defeating Frances Tiafoe to register his first win in an ATP 500 tournament.

