"I hope that, maybe in 2 weeks, I can be in the final of the French Open and the Miami Heat can be winning the championship" - Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff might be busy in action at the 2022 French Open, but that hasn't stopped the American from checking how her favorite NBA team has progressed back home. A long-time fan of the Miami Heat, Gauff reckons it would be wonderful if both she and the Heat could win their respective championships at the same time in the coming week.

Facing off against Rebecca Marino in the first round in Paris, the teenager cruised into the next round with a dominant 7-5, 6-0 win. Speaking in her on-court interview afterward, the World No. 23 revealed that being in a different time zone has made it harder to watch the NBA matches live like she would have wanted.

Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg



Things to like for both players in that match.



#RolandGarros #18 Coco Gauff, 18, reels off the last eight games to close out a 7-5, 6-0 win over Rebecca Marino after a very competitive start.Things to like for both players in that match. #18 Coco Gauff, 18, reels off the last eight games to close out a 7-5, 6-0 win over Rebecca Marino after a very competitive start.Things to like for both players in that match. #RolandGarros

Despite that, she was happy with the Miami Heat's progress, who are now 2-1 ahead in the Eastern Conference Finals against the Bolton Celtics.

"I haven't been able to watch a match because it is always at like 5 am or whatever French time. Every morning, I wake up and the first thing I do is check if the Heat won, and today they did," Coco Gauff said. "So I hope that, maybe in two weeks, I can be in the final [of the French Open] and the Heat can be winning the championship."

A win against the Celtics would pit the Heat against either the Golden State Warriors or the Dallas Mavericks in the championship play-offs. Gauff, meanwhile, will need to outdo her best ever result at the French Open if she wants to keep up with her favorite team.

Last year, the American progressed as far as the quarterfinals, falling to eventual winner Barbora Krejcikova. The teenager is seeded six places higher this year compared to 2021 and will be looking to win her first ever Grand Slam title at the same time the Miami Heat could be going for their fourth championship.

Coco Gauff takes on Alison Van Uytvanck in the second round of the French Open

Coco Gauff locks horns with Alison Van Uytvanck in the second round in Paris

Following her victory over Rebecca Marino, Coco Gauff will cross swords with Alison Van Uytvanck in the second round of the 2022 French Open. The Belgian prevailed over Ann Li in the first round to set up a meeting with the American.

TennisNow @Tennis_Now It'll be Coco Gauff and Alison Van Uytvanck in round 2 at RG. The 18-year-old graduate off to a strong start with a 7-5, 6-0 win over Rebecca Marino. It'll be Coco Gauff and Alison Van Uytvanck in round 2 at RG. The 18-year-old graduate off to a strong start with a 7-5, 6-0 win over Rebecca Marino.

The duo are yet to meet on the WTA tour and will face off for the first time on Tuesday. Gauff comes in as the favorite to reach the next round, where she will be pitted against either Kaia Kanepi or Beatriz Haddad Maia.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala