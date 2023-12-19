"I would humbly pass" - Roger Federer's ex-coach asserts he would pass up on the opportunity to coach Emma Raducanu

Roger Federer's ex-coach Paul Annacone stated that he would pass up on the opportunity to coach former US Open champion Emma Raducanu in a recent podcast appearance.

Paul Annacone is a former professional tennis player and tennis coach. The American has coached Pete Sampras, Tim Henman, Roger Federer, Sloane Stephens, and Stan Wawrinka among others and has won 37 singles titles and 2 doubles titles as a coach. Annacone has been coaching American player Taylor Fritz since 2018.

In a recent episode of the podcast 'Rock n Roll Tennis', Annacone was asked what he would do if he received a call asking him to coach Emma Raducanu,

"I wanted to ask you actually, Paul, if the call came in one day and the request was to coach Emma Raducanu, would you do it? Cause you know, you wouldn't even have time to blink, let alone impart your ideas. I mean let’s face it," asked Keith Fraser (at 39:44).

Annacone responded by saying,

"Yeah, I would be very appreciative and honored that I would be thought of, but I would humbly pass." (at 40:07)

Emma Raducanu rocketed to fame in 2021 when she became the first qualifier in the Open Era to win a Major singles title. Raducanu missed the majority of the 2023 season due to injuries and is currently ranked 299 in the WTA rankings.

Emma Raducanu aims to participate in the 2024 Australian Open

Raducanu with the 2021 US Open trophy.

Emma Raducanu has struggled to replicate her success in 2021 when she won her first Grand Slam. Since her triumph at the US Open, the Brit has had a drop in form and battled with a recurring wrist injury among other injuries.

The 21-year-old had a rather disappointing 2023 season and played in only 5 tournaments. Raducanu last featured at the 2023 Stuttgart Open where she lost to Jelena Ostapenko in straight sets in the first round.

Having taken time off to recover from injuries that necessitated surgery, Raducanu is all set to make her return in 2024 and has accepted a wildcard to play at the 2024 Auckland Open thanks to her protected ranking of 103. Raducanu will also hope to compete in the Australian Open by making it through the qualifying rounds.

Raducanu missed out on a wildcard in the initial batch offered by the Australian Open since there weren't enough withdrawals among players ranked higher than her. If this situation persists, Raducanu will have to enter the qualification event.