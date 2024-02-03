"I am who I am because of them & I strive to carry on their legacy" - Sloane Stephens pays tribute to her grandparents to kick off Black History Month

Sloane Stephens celebrated the first day of Black History Month by honoring her late grandparents, who were influential figures in her life and community.

Stephens, currently ranked No. 39 in the world, won seven WTA titles, including the 2017 US Open. The American is coming off a third-round loss in the 2024 Australian Open, against Anna Kalinskaya, 6-7(8), 6-1, 6-4.

Stephens' grandparents, Doctor Noel Smith and Gloria Smith, were married for more than 50 years and raised eight children and several grandchildren in Fresno, California. They were also prominent leaders and activists in their community, contributing to various causes and organizations.

On February 1, Stephens took to X (formerly Twitter) to share more about her grandparents and their impact on her life. She posted a series of slides with captions, highlighting their achievements and values. She wrote:

"On this first day of Black History Month, I wanted to share more about my incredible grandparents, Doc and Glo. I am who I am because of them and I strive to carry on their legacy."

The former US Open champion revealed that her grandfather was an obstetrician who delivered more than 20,000 babies in his career, and her grandmother was a passionate and committed community activist.

The 30-year-old also shared one of the most important lessons that her grandparents taught her - the importance of self-care in all its forms.

"One of Doc and Glo’s lasting lessons was the importance of self-care in all forms," she wrote. "Self-care is not selfish, it is essential. They taught me that in order to show up fully for myself and for others, I must refill my own cup. When you take care of your body and value your wellbeing, the world receives that."

"Every time I do a face mask, spend a little extra time applying lotion, or make a choice that nourishes me, I honor the lessons they taught me as leaders and community builders and sustain myself to carry on their legacy," she added.

"I continue to find clarity and direction from both the wise words and actions that they consistently demonstrated" - Sloane Stephens on the learnings from grandparents

Sloane Stephens at the 2024 Australian Open

Sloane Stephens wrapped up her tribute by praising her grandparents for being role models and always working hard, no matter what they were involved in.

"My grandparents led by example, never taking the easy way out, but committing to doing their absolute best in everything that they had a hand in, whether it was delivering a baby or offering counsel to someone who needed it," Sloane Stephens said.

The American added that their wisdom and deeds still guide her and inspire her to respect them and carry on their legacy.

"Throughout my life, I've leaned on their strength and compassion more than once, and they were always there for me. I continue to find clarity and direction from both the wise words and actions that they consistently demonstrated. I strive to honor them and pass those good works on," she added.