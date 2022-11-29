Serena Williams has always shown the utmost sincerity and dedication toward her game. One could rarely find her having a "cheat day" or a "lazy day" during her illustrious career.

While appearing on an episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the American tennis great reflected on her personal life, including her idea of a "lazy day" and what she would like to do in her free time.

Williams admitted to ignoring her daughter for a while to sleep a bit more because she was exhausted. Williams added that she is a fan of binge-watching shows, especially action movies with happy endings.

"I literally just had to ignore Olympia this [one] day because I was exhausted. I literally slept for like almost a day, it was crazy...ummm but okay so I would sleep in and then I don't know... I love to watch lots of TV shows...like I'm big on binging anything cheesy you know. I don't like serious stuff, I love action because it's fast and it's like usually has happy endings," Serena Williams said.

She further spoke about her love for chips while mentioning that she was not allowed to eat them due to health concerns:

"I love chips but I'm not allowed to eat chips, because I did this test and I came up red... I just would rest all day and watch a ton of TV."

"Hopefully she doesn't see this" – Serena Williams on why she isn't too fond of baking with her daughter Olympia

Serena Williams said that she dislikes baking with her daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. because she splatters ingredients all over the place. She continued by saying that while she enjoys baking with her kid, she occasionally finds it unpleasant.

"I love to bake and I refuse to bake gluten-free. I do have a gluten allergy but I'm not coeliac or anything. So, I absolutely love baking. I do not bake gluten-free and I will eat it. I just suffer for a few hours and I'm good," Serena said.

"Hopefully she [Olympia] doesn't see this. I do and I really love it but like, she puts things everywhere. It's just like over and over and I'm just like, 'Okay.' It's frustrating inside but outside I try to keep a good face," she continued.

