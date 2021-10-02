"I immediately said that it was the best decision" - Dominic Thiem's former manager Herwig Straka on appointment of Galo Blanco 

Dominic Thiem parted ways with long-term manager Herwig Straka earlier this year. The Austrian then joined hands with Kosmos, a sports management company run by Gerard Pique, and with manager Galo Blanco.

In a recent interview, Straka, who is also the tournament director of the Vienna Open, commented on Thiem's new partnership. Straka had high praise for Blanco, calling the Spaniard "a very good man."

"I know Galo very well. He's certainly a very good man," Straka told Laola1. "I am also in contact with him a lot, since he also works for Kosmos at the Davis Cup and we are the organizers of the Davis Cup. Cup finals are in Innsbruck."

Straka declared that once he heard Blanco was going to be Thiem's new manager, he knew the Austrian was in safe hands.

"At the beginning it was not even clear whether a new manager would come, but when I heard that it would be Galo, I immediately said that it was the best decision for Dominic," he added.

Thiem has been battling a wrist injury for the last few months and it is unclear when he will return to the tour. Straka, for his part, hopes the 28-year-old can regain full fitness and hit his stride as soon as possible.

"I can only hope that Dominic's healing process will be completed as quickly as possible. It will certainly take a long time before he plays in top form again. Even after healing, it will be months before he gets back to where he is was before. The sooner the healing, the better, of course, for all of us," Straka said.

"That's his right" - Herwig Straka on Dominic Thiem's coaching changes

Dominic Thiem at the 2021 Mutua Madrid Open

Dominic Thiem has made a number of changes with respect to his entourage in recent months. The Austrian recently tied up with fitness trainer Jez Green after ending his association with Alex Stober.

Thiem said he parted ways with Stober after the latter "twisted the truth" with regard to the extent of his injury.

Also Read

Speaking about Thiem's coaching changes, Herwig Straka said the Austrian had the right to make whatever decisions he deemed best for his career.

"I am in contact with Dominic mostly via SMS or messages. It is his decision and of course every break has the potential to make changes to his team," Straka said. "Now there are people who already have been there for a long time are no longer there. That's his right. The confirmation will only be given afterwards."

Edited by Arvind Sriram

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far