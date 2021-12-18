"I wasn't impressed at first but when they started competing it was brutal" - Rick Macci on Venus and Serena Williams

In a recent interview with YouTube channel Tweener Head, eminent tennis coach Rick Macci revealed how his thoughts on Venus and Serena Williams changed after he saw them compete for the first time.

When asked about what promises a coach should make to junior players. Rick Macci remarked that they should keep the relationship strictly business-like.

Macci explained that he made an exception in the case of the Williams sisters. He admitted that even though he was not too impressed by Venus and Serena Williams at the very beginning, his opinion changed after he saw how competitive they were.

"I wasn't impressed at first. But then when they started competing, it was brutal," Macci said. "I've seen a lot, I never saw two little girls run so hard and almost fall over to get a ball. Quick, strong, fast. And they would go for the jugular."

Macci recalled how he had confided in their father Richard Williams that he had the next female Michael Jordan on his hands.

"I knew they could transcend the sport. I just knew what I could do and I saw their potential," Macci said. "They not only checked every box, they checked a few more," he added."

"I knew I had a father I could work with in Richard Williams" - Rick Macci on Venus and Serena Williams' father

Rick Macci praised Richard Williams for being a world class father

During the interview, Rick Macci was all praise for Richard Williams and the role he played in the development of his daughters. According to Macci, one of the reasons he decided to coach Venus and Serena Williams was that he was confident their father understood how Macci worked.

"I knew I had a father I could work with. Richard was the nicest guy even though he comes across as stubborn," Macci said. "On the inside, he was a world class father. That's why I respect the guy so much."

Macci also recalled how Richard conducted mock interviews with his kids at the end of every day, so that Venus and Serena Williams could get a feel for the media. According to the coach, that practice helped them appear graceful off the court.

"He would go home after dinner, put up the tripod, and do interviews with the girls to prepare them for the future," Macci said. "But look how they speak. Look how they look you in the eye. They're very educated."

