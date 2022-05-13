"I am not injured, I am a player living with an injury" - Rafael Nadal after shock Italian Open defeat to Shapovalov

Ten-time Italian Open champion Rafael Nadal succumbed to a 1-6, 7-5, 6-2 defeat at the hands of Denis Shapovalov on Thursday. Nadal was visibly struggling with his overall movement and agility towards the end of the match, sparking fears on social media that his chronic foot injury might have resurfaced.

Speaking to the media after his loss, the Mallorcan admitted that he was suffering from a great deal of pain in his foot. It is pertinent to note that this condition, which has been bothering him since 2005, kept him on the sidelines for close to five months towards the end of last year.

"No, I have my foot," the Spaniard said. "That's all. I had my foot again with a lot of pain, and that's it."

Nadal was then asked for his thoughts regarding his Roland Garros preparation, given that his foot pain had resurfaced. In response, the 13-time French Open champion pointed out that his current ailment has been one that has been bothering him for a great deal of time.

"No, I am not injured," Nadal said. "I am a player living with an injury. That's it. No, no, is nothing new. It's something that is there."

The 35-year-old revealed that the pain began bothering him midway through the second set and continued through the rest of the match. According to Nadal, his foot pain is not only debilitating but also detrimental to a normal practice session.

"Unfortunately my day-by-day is difficult, honestly," he continued. "Even like this, I am trying hard. Of course, it's difficult for me to accept the situation sometimes, no? Yeah, can be frustrating that a lot of days I can't practice the proper way. Then today at half the second set starts the thing, then wasn't playable for me."

Having elaborately spoken about how his injury affected his tennis, Rafael Nadal admitted that Denis Shapovalov deserved the win on the day.

"Well done for Denis. Sorry, I came straight away," said the Spaniard. "I don't want to take away any great from Denis. He deserve probably the way that he lost his match with me in Australia this year, and last year here. Today is for him. Well done for him, that's it."

Nadal was then asked if the pain was random or if it emanated after a specific kind of body movement. In response, he revealed that his pain was present "all the time."

"No, it's not comes," he explained. "Is there all the time."

The 10-time Italian Open champion admitted that the foot pain he suffered was "crazy" during his defeat to Shapovalov.

"Sometimes more, sometimes less. Today was crazy," he added. "That's it."

"I don't know. I would love to tell you another stuff, talk about tennis and talk about another thing," he added. "But today it's what there is. What can happen in the next couple of days, I don't know. What can happen in one week, I really don't know now."

"During the French Open, I going to have my doctor there with me" - Rafael Nadal

During the media interaction, the 13-time French Open champion was asked how he plans to deal with his foot injury during the claycourt Major, which is due to begin on 22 May. He stressed that it is important for him to practice without pain but acknowledged that the ailment might resurface at any given time.

"First thing that I need to do is to don't have pain to practice, that's it. And the negative thing is today it's not possible to play for me," Nadal said. "But maybe in two days things are better, that's the thing that I have on my foot."

He went on to reveal that his physician would accompany him at Roland Garros in order to provide an extra layer of physical support during his most successful Major.

"It's true that during the French Open, Roland Garros, I going to have my doctor there with me," the Spaniard said. "That sometime helps because you can do things."

