"I am inspired by his values and resilience, he is the best sportsman in history "- Arturo Coello on Rafael Nadal

Arturo Coello, one of the world's most promising padel players, has showered praise over compatriot Rafael Nadal by calling him the "best sportsman in history."

Coello is a professional Spanish padel player and he is ranked 15th in the World Padel Tour rankings. He was 19 years and 11 months old when he won the World Padel Tour event in 2021. He later clinched the men's doubles at the World Padel Championships by representing Spain in the tournament final.

Nevertheless, during a recent interview with Spanish newspaper La Gazetta, the talented youngster spoke about his compatriot Rafael Nadal. He described the 36-year-old as an inspiration for him and stated that getting to stay at Roland-Garros for the premier padel match in Paris was a "privilege."

"He is the best sportsman in history and obviously the best tennis player in the world, at least for me he is like that," Coello said. "Being here is an honor, a privilege. When I see Rafa playing, I am inspired by his values and his resilience. Being able to stay here, where he has won everything, is a unique privilege."

Arturo Coello also disclosed his desire to become the World No. 1 on the circuit. He also discussed his Philippe Chatrier debut, claiming that meeting his idol for the first time in Acapulco gave him "goosebumps."

"Today I will debut at Philippe Chatrier, where Rafa has won 14 times," Coello said. "In 2005, the year of his first Roland Garros, I was only three. When I met him in Acapulco I had goosebumps, he is my idol."

Rafael Nadal hopes to return to action soon after his Wimbledon SF exit

Rafael Nadal after his QF match against Taylor Fritz

Following his disappointing withdrawal from the 2022 Wimbledon Championships due to a seven mm abdominal muscle tear, the two-time SW19 champion stated that he hoped to resume practicing in a week and anticipated returning to full health in three to four weeks.

“My hope is in three to four weeks will allow me to do my normal calendar," Nadal said. "In one week I will be able to play from baseline without serving. That’s a positive thing."

