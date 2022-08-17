“I think I said one ‘Come on’ in the match because I respect her so much as an athlete, as a tennis player, as a person” - Emma Raducanu on Serena Williams after 2022 Cincinnati Open 1R win

Emma Raducanu paid her respects to Serena Williams following her straight-sets win against the American in the opening round of the 2022 Cincinnati Open on Tuesday. In what is likely the penultimate tournament of her storied career, Williams lost 6-4, 6-0 to the Brit on Center Court.

Despite struggling to find her best form this year, Raducanu put in a faultless performance against the 40-year-old, needing just over an hour to win the contest. It was the first time that the two players from different generations, separated in age by 21 years, faced each other.

Reem Abulleil @ReemAbulleil Emma Raducanu starts her on-court interview by saying:



“I think we need to just honour Serena and her amazing career.”



Tells the crowd: “Even when you were cheering for her, I was all for it” Emma Raducanu starts her on-court interview by saying:“I think we need to just honour Serena and her amazing career.”Tells the crowd: “Even when you were cheering for her, I was all for it”

Speaking at her post-match press conference, the 19-year-old Raducanu said that she has been in awe of Serena Williams for everything she has achieved in her career. The World No. 13 explained that she did not visibly celebrate her win like most players do as she wanted to respect the American tennis legend.

“Well, yeah, I think that playing Serena [Williams], you don't like - to be honest, I was just like in awe and you don't want to - I think I said, like, one “Come on” in the match, and I was just staying to myself, because I respect her so much as an athlete, as a tennis player, as a person. Who knows how many times I'm going to see such a great champion out there again,” Raducanu said.

“I think she's done amazing things for the sport. I didn't really want to make a scene. Like she's done so much for the sport that, yeah, I just respect her a lot. I think that no big celebration was necessary. I think the biggest celebration is just like what the crowd kind of gave her and honored her. Myself, as well,” she added.

Serena Williams will next be in action at the US Open, which is scheduled to begin on August 29.

Victoria Azarenka awaits Emma Raducanu following defeat of Serena Williams

Victoria Azarenka in action at the 2022 Citi Open

The win against Serena Williams was Emma Raducanu’s 12th victory of the season. She was nearly flawless in the match, hitting zero unforced errors.

The Brit will face former World No. 1 Victoria Azarenka in the second round following the Belarusian’s 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 win against Kaia Kanepi in her opening match.

Raducanu is excited to take on Azarenka, a player she has closely followed throughout her career.

“I have watched Vika play her whole career, as well. Not her whole career. I mean my whole career. She herself is a great champion. I watched, I remember more recently when she was playing in the US Open and made the final in like I think 2020 during the bubble. I was studying for my exams. I hadn't played tennis in like two, three months, and I was kind of just dreaming that one day I'm going to play on Ashe, and one day I'm going to be at that level and playing these great players myself. Everything felt so far away,” Raducanu explained.

Tennis Updates @TennisUpdates22 I am very interested to see how Raducanu performs against Azarenka. If she plays like she did tonight she could finally take off 12 months after her US Open title.



Raducanu hit 14 winners to 1 unforced error, Serena had 19 winners to 19 errors. I am very interested to see how Raducanu performs against Azarenka. If she plays like she did tonight she could finally take off 12 months after her US Open title.Raducanu hit 14 winners to 1 unforced error, Serena had 19 winners to 19 errors.

While the 19-year-old is expecting a tough match, she is also eager to play such “great players” and learn from them.

“Obviously with the last year I have had, getting great exposure to these great players, and every time you get to play them, you get to learn from them as well and what they do really well that has helped them in their careers. Yeah, it's going to be a tough match tomorrow, for sure,” she said.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala