"I just got denied entry to a classic rock bar" - Andy Roddick jokes about the difficulties of turning 40

Former American tennis player Andy Roddick was left a bit frustrated as he was denied entry into a classic rock bar. The former World No. 1, however, saw the funny side of things and joked about being too old, adding that "40 sucks so far".

"I just got denied entry to a classic rock bar …… 40 sucks so far :)", tweeted Roddick.

The former World No. 1's tweet generated many responses from tennis fans around the globe and he even found himself having conversations with some fans in the comments section.

"The worst part is they were playing Blink 182 and Good Charlotte", tweeted a fan.

"Sh*t", replied Roddick.

"Did you even tell them you won the US Open I’m 2003 ???", asked another fan.

"No", Responded Roddick.

"You walking in the bar: *GIF*", tweeted another fan.

"Tragic", replied Roddick.

"Did you watch Serena tonight?!???", asked another fan.

"She's unreal", replied Roddick.

The 2003 US Open champion reached four more Major finals aside from his lone Slam title and lost to Roger Federer in all four summit clashes.

"I’ve known her since I was in single digits. She’s just always been a bad*ss" - Andy Roddick shows his support for Serena Williams at US Open

Andy Roddick at the 2012 US Open

Retired American tennis player Andy Roddick took to Twitter to show his support for fellow American and tennis icon, Serena Williams, as she made it through to the third round of the 2022 US Open.

Roddick decided to retire from the game in 2012 following ongoing struggles with a shoulder injury and to also shift his focus to a foundation that he started, called the Andy Roddick Foundation. The Grand Slam winner celebrated his 40th birthday this past Tuesday.

The American tweeted that he has known Serena Williams since they were small kids and that she's always been a "bad**s".

Williams managed to progress to the third round of the competition after defeating second-seeded Anett Kontaveit 7-6(7), 2-6, 6-2. The 23-time Grand Slam winner will be hoping to end her illustrious career in style as she aims for a record-equalling (with Margaret Court) 24th title in what will be her last ever Major tournament.

The 40-year-old former World No. 1 will face talented Aussie Ajla Tomljanovic in the third round of the US Open on Friday.

