“I just gotta keep grinding but I also gotta tell myself I can’t play very good every single day; it’s just not what it is sadly” - Bianca Andreescu opens up on her comeback following injury troubles

Bianca Andreescu has returned from her long stint on the sidelines with a positive mindset. She believes that she’s in a great place right now and is confident of getting back to her best.

Andreescu rose to fame in 2019 when she won the Indian Wells Open and Rogers Cup (Canadian Open), before becoming the first-ever Canadian to win a singles Grand Slam title by clinching the US Open.

Thanks to injuries and COVID-19 forcing the cancelation of several tournaments, the 22-year-old did not play a single match in 2020. Of her 53 matches since, 23 have come this year and she’s also fallen from World No. 4 to No. 51 in the WTA rankings.

Speaking to Complex Canada after her second-round match against Alize Cornet at the 2022 Canadian Open, Andreescu opened up about her time on the sidelines and how she’s cherishing her return to action.

“I definitely don’t think I’m there yet. I just gotta keep grinding but I also gotta tell myself I can’t play very good every single day. It’s just not what it is sadly, I wish I could do that. I really, really want this especially after so much time off, taking time for myself and all those rough moments,” Bianca Andreescu said.

“I really feel like I’m in a great place right now and even me just talking right now — last year for instance, I would be more negative but I just feel so great. Also, I’m home, the crowd was for me, win or lose, I feel that they’ve always supported me so that means a lot,” she added.

Andreescu beat Cornet 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 but lost 7-5, 5-7, 6-2 to World No. 41 Qinwen Zheng in the following round. She was happy to pick up the hard-fought win against Cornet as it gave her a confidence boost heading into the US Open.

“I think especially in these tight matches, those are the key moments that you really need under your belt and when you have them it definitely gives you a lot of confidence,” Andreescu said.

Her current attitude is in stark contrast to what it was a year ago when she lost to Ons Jabeur at the same stage of the National Bank Open in Montreal.

“It kinda sucks I have to do these press conferences after a loss like that because I’m just in the worst fricking mood ever and honestly don’t want to talk to anybody or answer these questions, no offence to anyone,” Bianca Andreescu said after losing to Jabeur in 2021. “I’m trying to stay positive here right now, I know tomorrow’s another day, I’ll be fine, hopefully, but right now I’m so pissed I could cry a river.”

“I feel like I’m learning something new every day from him, the connection we have is awesome” - Bianca Andreescu credits coach Sven Groeneveld for her mental turnaround

Dutchman Sven Groeneveld is currently coaching Bianca Andreescu

After making a first-round exit at the French Open last year, Bianca Andreescu parted ways with long-time coach Sylvain Bruneau before taking on Sven Groeneveld as her new coach.

The veteran Dutch coach has previously coached several top players, including Monica Seles, Maria Sharapova, Ana Ivanovic, Caroline Wozniacki and most recently Taro Daniel - among others. He is also the former head of the Swiss Tennis Federation.

Speaking about Groeneveld’s influence, Andreescu credited the 57-year-old for the change in her attitude.

“I like it because I feel like I’m learning something new every day from him. I love that as a Gemini, all the intellect side, I love learning different things, he definitely brings that to the table, and just the connection we have on and off the court is awesome. It’s what I look for in a team more than anything because I see them more than anybody, so, if I didn’t like them then that would be a problem,” Bianca Andreescu said.

The Canadian, who was a little too results-oriented earlier, is now enjoying the process of challenging herself with every match.

“I just enjoy pushing myself a lot, I enjoy challenging myself. Before it was kind of a hassle for me to do that but now I really enjoy it. I love testing my limits and waking up early too. I never used to do that but now I love it,” she stated.

