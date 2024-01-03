Poland's Iga Swiatek recently smashed a serve into Zheng Qinwen's arm during the warm-up at United Cup 2024. The incident has invoked mixed reactions from tennis fans on the internet.

Swiatek thumped Qinwen in straight sets on Wednesday, December 3, at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, to secure Poland a spot in the semifinals of the United Cup. This will be Poland's second successive semifinal appearance after a heartbreaking loss to eventual champions the United States in 2023.

Swiatek and Qinwen shared an uncomfortable moment before it all began on Wednesday. During the warm-up routine, the Pole served right at the Chinese and caught her arm.

The strike disappointed Qinwen, who failed to see it coming as she was facing a ball-kid. The World No. 1 quickly apologized but her opponent wasn't impressed at all.

Netizens have been divided in drawing conclusions over the incident. One section of fans believe Swiatek's act was unintentional and her admission was satisfactory. On the other hand, another set of tennis lovers believes the Pole wasn't honest with her apology.

A fan on X (formerly Twitter) targeted Swiatek, writing:

"You can't buy class, respect and aura. Disgusting stuff from Iga here, if this was [Aryna] Sabalenka or Coco [Gauff] people would be going mad."

"Should have smacked one right back at egg," the fan tweeted.

"Should have smacked one right back at egg," the fan tweeted.

A third fan, however, openly denounced the rhetoric against Iga Swiatek, saying:

"Are people in the quotes for real? XD She apologized like two times. Was she supposed to get on her knees and beg for forgiveness?"

A user stated:

"I just know Qinwen wanted to slap her in that moment and have her disqualified."

Here are a few more reactions from X:

Iga Swiatek is unbeaten against Zheng Qinwen

San Diego Open - Day 4

Iga Swiatek has faced Zheng Qinwen on five occasions thus far and clinched victory each time.

The duo first locked horns at the French Open in 2022, when the eventual champion defeated Qinwen with a comeback win in three sets. They met again a few months later at the San Diego Open, where Swiatek doubled her lead in head-to-head with a 6-4, 4-6, 6-1 victory.

In 2023, the two squared off at the Stuttgart Open and Cincinnati Masters. The four-time Grand Slam winner bettered Qinwen in straight sets in Stuttgart and secured 3-6, 6-1, 6-1 win in Cincinnati.

Iga Swiatek's United Cup 2024 win on Wednesday was her fifth on the trot against Qinwen Zheng.