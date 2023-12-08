"I just like to crochet, watch anime, and play Fortnite all day" - Coco Gauff on being named in People's Top 25 most intriguing people

Coco Gauff was surprised to be named in the list of PEOPLE's 25 Most Intriguing People of the Year and humbly admitted that she doesn't consider herself intriguing, but simply enjoys crocheting, watching anime, and playing Fortnite.

According to the magazine, the list was compiled in no particular order and includes individuals who told stories and entertained 'in stadiums and on the big screen, often offering levity with their work when the world got dark'.

Following the announcement on Wednesday, Gauff posted a picture on her Instagram story the following day. In the caption, she downplayed the perception of her being intriguing, stating that she simply uses her leisure time to crochet, watch anime, and play the video game Fortnite.

“lol good to know PEOPLE thinks I'm intriguing. I'm really not. I just like to crochet, watch anime, and play Fortnite all day when I am not practicing or working.” Coco Gauff said.

However, hilariously, the 19-year-old appreciated the magazine for listing her among people she termed actually 'intriguing'.

“but I appreciate the shoutout haha it's pretty cool being on this list among actual intriguing people” she added.

Check out Gauff's Instagram story below:

Coco Gauff on being named in People's Top 25 Most Intriguing People

Gauff was featured on the list for her extraordinary achievements in tennis this year, especially winning the 2023 US Open and being the first teenager to win the US Major since Serena Williams in 1999.

In addition to Gauff, two other individuals with ties to sports were also named in the magazine's list; Retired soccer star David Beckham his Netflix docuseries "Beckham," and Donna Kelce for providing equal support to her sons, Jason and Travis, without showing favoritism, despite them playing for two different NFL teams.

Coco Gauff continues to make waves beyond the tennis court by becoming the highest-paid female athlete of 2023

19-year-old Coco Gauff

During the 2023 season, Coco Gauff won four WTA singles titles, including the US Open. These achievements come with many benefits, with prize money being one of them.

Sportico recently released the list of female athletes who earned the most in 2023, and the 19-year-old topped the list. The teenager earned a cumulative $22.7 million on and off the court. Second on the list is WTA No. 1 and 2023 French Open champion Iga Swiatek, who earned $21.9 million.

Freestyle Skier Eileen Gu is just behind Swiatek at No. 3 by earning $20 million. Seven tennis stars made it to the top 10. In addition to Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek, fellow tennis superstars Emma Raducanu (4th), Naomi Osaka (5th), Aryna Sabalenka (6th), Elena Rybakina (7th), and Jessica Pegula (8th) also made the list.

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles secured the 9th position, while golfer Nelly Korda claimed the 10th spot.

Expand Tweet