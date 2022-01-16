"I just look for what is good for me and what I like, that is the way I picked my wedding dresses" - Simona Halep

In a recent interview with the Australian Open, Simona Halep provided an insight into her wedding preparations, including how she shopped ahead of the big day and the choices she made while picking out the perfect dress.

Halep married Romanian businessman Toni Iuruc in a civil ceremony in her hometown of Constanta in September. The ceremony was attended by family and close friends, including former Romanian player Ilie Nastase.

During the wedding, the former World No. 1 looked ethereal in an intricately embroidered beige gown. For the reception party later that evening, she stole the spotlight in a white strapless gown.

Halep revealed that she bought her dresses from a store in Italy. She admitted that she doesn't pay much attention to fashion trends and chose whatever suited her style.

"I just picked them in the store in Italy," Halep said. "I have been there. I just liked them (the dresses) so I didn't ask anybody. I'm not much involved in this stuff, but I like to enjoy the nice stuff that I like. So I never look at what is in trend right now. I just look for what is good for me and what I like. So this is the way I picked my wedding dresses."

When asked if she had her dresses designed, Halep revealed that she simply bought them off the rack.

"So you just picked them off the rack, you didn't get them made?" asked the interviewer.

"No, I just picked them from the store," said Halep.

#AusOpen @AustralianOpen



No problem for 🏼‍♀️ Picked straight off the rack in Italy



#AusOpen • #AO2022 • #AOStyle Wedding dress shopping.No problem for @Simona_Halep 🏼‍♀️ Picked straight off the rack in Italy Wedding dress shopping. No problem for @Simona_Halep 💁🏼‍♀️ Picked straight off the rack in Italy 🇮🇹#AusOpen • #AO2022 • #AOStyle https://t.co/AMN0xr4fHy

How Simona Halep's draw might unfold at the 2022 Australian Open

Simona Halep won her 23rd career title at the 2022 Melbourne Summer Set last week

The 2018 Australian Open finalist will begin her campaign at Melboure Park on Tuesday against Poland's Magdalena Frech. This will be the second meeting between the two, with Halep having won their previous encounter in Prague in 2020.

In the second round, the Romanian could either face Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia or American qualifier Katie Volynets. A third-round matchup with 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu could also be on the cards.

A fourth-round meeting with Garbine Muguruza could await Halep. She has never beaten the Spaniard on a hardcourt.

Also Read Article Continues below

If the Romanian manages to reach the quarterfinals, she might come up against sixth seed Anett Kontaveit. Halep is projected to face second seed Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals before a potential showdown with top seed Ashleigh Barty in the title match.

Edited by Arvind Sriram