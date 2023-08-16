"I just need to care less probably and hopefully I’ll play better"- Taylor Fritz on his approach towards tournaments

World No. 9 Taylor Fritz has shared insights into his approach to upcoming crucial tournaments.

With a terrific start to his hardcourt season, the American boasts an impressive record of nine victories out of 11 matches, including a recent triumph at the 2023 Atlanta Open. He is currently competing at the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati.

Following his hard-fought victory over Jiri Lehecka in the first round, Fritz was questioned about the significance of achieving substantial results prior to a Grand Slam event and how such achievements can boost his confidence. He shared his opinion in the post-match interview.

“It’s always good for confidence, but I had a lot of confidence going into the US Open last year, and it didn't work out for me. I had zero confidence going into Atlanta, and I won Atlanta, so at this point, it is what it is. I just need to care less probably and hopefully I’ll play better,” Taylor Fritz said

Fritz entered the US Open last year on the back of a title-winning run at the Eastbourne International and quarterfinal runs at Wimbledon and the Cincinnati Masters. However, he suffered a disappointing first round exit at the hands of Brandon Holt.

The 25-year-old has won three ATP titles this year (United Cup, Delray Beach Open, Atlanta Open) and all of those have been on hardcourts. He will be the top seeded American at the US Open Championships and will be hoping to make a strong run.

During the post match interview, Fritz also spoke about his good friends and fellow competitors, Frances Tiafoe and Tommy Paul. He mentioned how their mutual motivation always drives them to greater heights.

"We’re all motivated by each other, and I’ve said it so many times, once one of us goes and has a big result, everyone else sees that, and they’re like, Wow. It’s like he did it, so even I can do it, and then you want to at least match them or you want to one up them. I think we’re all just trying to build off each other," Taylor Fritz said

Taylor Fritz to square off against Lorenzo Sonego in the second round of the Western and Southern Open

Ultimate Tennis Showdown: Taylor Fritz

Ninth seed Taylor Frtiz will square off against Lorenzo Sonego in the second round of the Western and Southern Open.

The American leads the head-to-head against Sonego 3-2 and defeated him most recently at the 2021 Paris Masters and has never lost to the Italian on a hardcourt.

Sonego, on the other hand, secured his place in the second round with a hard-fought win over Alexander Shevchenko. He defeated the Russian 6-3, 3-6, 6-3. The World No. 39 is making his fifth appearance in Cincinnati, and his best result was making the last 16 in 2021. He will be determined to improve on his record this time around.

The second-round battle between Fritz and Sonego promises to be a fascinating contest. The winner of this tie will take on either Jannik Sinner or Dusan Lajovic.