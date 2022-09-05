"I was just really sick of letting people down, I feel like I'm making people proud now" - Nick Kyrgios on what motivated him for his remarkable turnaround in 2022

Nick Kyrgios, after beating World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev in his fourth-round match at the 2022 US Open, revealed that the motivating factor for his recent change in attitude was one of self-reflection and that he had simply gotten tired of letting people down.

Earlier in his career, the Aussie mentioned that he struggled mentally and was very selfish. But his recent turnaround, especially since the grasscourt season has revealed that he has changed his approach to the game.

"I was just really sick of letting people down. I don't know, just feeling like that. I feel like I'm making people proud now. I feel like there's not as much negative things being said about me. I just wanted to turn the narrative around almost," said Kyrgios. "That's basically it. I just was feeling so depressed all the time, so feeling sorry for myself. I just wanted to change that," he added.

He also acknowledged that he has so much more to offer in the sport and that he still has so much left to give before hanging up the racquet. Kyrgios had words of praise for hs team as well, saying that he trained hard and did his best so as to not let all those who had stood by him down any more.

"I felt like when I was really struggling mentally, I was very selfish. I felt like, I feel bad, I don't want to play. Then I looked at the people closest to me and how much I was letting them down, and I didn't want to do that any more," Nick Kyrgios said.

"Then, I don't know, I just tried to just look at my career. I was like, I feel like I've got so much left to give to the sport. That's it. I just trained hard. I just put my head down, Look, let's get in shape, better shape, first of all. Let's see, like, how it goes," he added.

"I think it does take off the pressure a little bit knowing we've had such a successful couple of months" - Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios at the 2022 US Open

During the press conference, the Aussie mentioned that he does not have any added pressure on him, as he will head home after the US Open, which is the last Grand Slam of the year. Nick Kyrgios revealed that he is looking forward to spending some time with family and friends after the tournament is over, meaning that a loss only paves the way for him to go home sooner.

"I always wanted to win. I always felt like if I did the right things and played the right way, I could go deep.But obviously we all, my team and myself, had an eye on going home. Obviously we've been on the road for so long," said Nick Kyrgios. "That's how I am treating it. If I lost tonight, a bit of doubles tomorrow, whatever happens, then we go home," he added.

"I think it does take off the pressure a little bit knowing we've had such a successful couple of months. Then we get to go home and see our family and friends," he revealed.

