"I just didn't understand it, don't think I ever will" - Marta Kostyuk still baffled over French Open booing

Marta Kostyuk is still unsure about the hostile reception she received from the crowd at the 2023 French Open.

Kostyuk came under the spotlight in her first-round match in Paris against Aryna Sabalenka. The Ukrainian lost 6-3, 6-2, and refused to shake hands with her opponent after the match.

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Ukrainian players have opted not to shake hands with Russian and Belarusian players. Kostyuk followed suit at Roland Garros when she shook the chair umpire’s hand and not Sabalenka's. This led to a significant portion of the Court Philippe Chatrier crowd booing her.

Looking back at the incident, Kostyuk stated that it was questionable behavior from the fans and that she will never understand the reasons behind their actions.

"Yeah, well, that was questionable behavior from the fans. I mean, they can do whatever they want, honestly, but I just didn't understand it. I don't think I ever will," she said at a press conference.

Kostyuk is currently in action at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, where she bounced back from a first-set bagel to defeat Maria Sakkari 0-6, 7-5, 6-2.

After the match, she expressed happiness at the reception she got from the fans at SW19.

"Obviously the support here is different, even though in the beginning of the match, I'd say that they were supporting Maria more than me, which is understandable, because she's more known than me. You know, she's top-10 player. You know, I was fine with it, she said with a smile.

"Very happy with the support at the end of the match. I mean, throughout the match, too," she added.

"People should be honestly embarrassed" - Marta Kostyuk on getting booed by fans at French Open

Marta Kostyuk at the 2023 French Open.

Marta Kostyuk has previously expressed disgust at getting booed by the French Open crowd. She stated that fans will regret their actions when they look back on the events in the future.

In her post-match press conference at Roland Garros, the 21-year-old Ukrainian questioned why fans were surprised with her not shaking hands with her opponent despite previously declaring that she would not do it.

"I don't know. I want to see people react to it in ten years when the war is over. I think they will not feel really nice about what they did. I said that I will not do it [shake hands with Russian and Belarusian players], and I don't know why people think I'll suddenly change my mind," she expressed.

The unseeded Kostyuk will face Paula Badosa in the second round. Badosa defeated Alison Riske-Amritraj 6-3, 6-3 in her Wimbledon 2023 opening match.

