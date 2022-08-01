"I just wanted to send you a big hug, a lot of encouragement and thank you" - Rafael Nadal sends emotional video message to Spanish Air Force pilots deployed in Baltic Air Police Operation

Rafael Nadal sent out a loving message to his compatriots in the Spanish Air Force deployed in the Balkans, thanking them for their bravery and courage. A contingent from Spain consisting of 140 military personnel and eight F-18 aircrafts was sent to Lithuania as part of NATO's "Vilkas" detachment to defend the airspace over the Baltic republic.

Following the outbreak of the war between Russia and Ukraine, the division has taken on new duties, such as border patrol and training. Today (August 1), the day the video message was sent by Nadal, the Spaniards were to be relieved of their service by a similar group from Hungary.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion offered a "big hug" to his countrymen who have been putting in the hours with great risk to their lives and added that he was hoping for their continued safety in the days to come as well.

"Hello to all the Spanish contingent deployed in Vilkas. I just wanted to send you a big hug, a lot of encouragement, and thank you for the great job you're doing and wish you all the best," he said. "A big hug."

Rafael Nadal to begin US Open series at the National Bank Open in Montreal

On the tennis side of things, Rafael Nadal will kick off the 2022 US Open series in Montreal, where he is scheduled to play in the National Bank Open. A five-time winner at the Masters 1000 event, the World No. 3 is yet to lose a final at the tournament.

From there, the former World No. 1 will move on to Cincinnati for the Western & Southern Open, a Masters 1000 event where he has won the title once previously. With enough matches under his belt, the 36-year-old will finally arrive in New York for the US Open, the fourth and final Grand Slam of the year.

A four-time winner at Flushing Meadows, the southpaw will be playing in the event for the first time since 2019. Nadal currently has a seven-match unbeaten streak in the tournament, seeing as he won the title the last time he played in the event.

The Mallorcan has a 19-0 record in Grand Slams this year, winning the Australian Open and French Open before withdrawing from his semifinal encounter against Nick Kyrgios at Wimbledon due to an abdomen injury. The 22-time Grand Slam champion is currently training at his academy in Manacor, hoping to get back in shape for the final stretch of the season.

