Tennis fans have not taken kindly to Holger Rune's controversial opinion on implementing a significant change to the scoring system.

Rune claimed his maiden win at the grass court Major after defeating George Loffhagen in the first round. On Tuesday, July 4, the Dane claimed the opening set in a tiebreak before rain played spoilsport and halted proceedings. When play resumed on July 5, Rune raised his level to fend off three break points in the opening game of the second set before racing away to a 7-6(4), 6-3, 6-2 victory.

During his post-match press conference, Rune was asked about what change he would implement in tennis if given the opportunity. The World No. 6 expressed his desire to do away with advantage scoring on deuce, believing that such a change would add more entertainment and intensity to matches.

"No-ad scoring at 40 all," Holger Rune said. "To make it, like, more interesting for the fans I think. There's more exciting points. Also it will shorten the matches, which is also better for the fans. Make it more, like, intense."

Several fans took issue with the 20-year-old's opinion.

"I keep trying to like this kid but he makes it so damn hard," a fan tweeted.

David Gerbosi @Gerbosi @jon_wertheim I keep trying to like this kid but he makes it so damn hard. @jon_wertheim I keep trying to like this kid but he makes it so damn hard.

"Ok he's canceled. Britta from Community meme I can excuse homophobia but I draw the line at no-ad," another fan chimed in.

Henry Breadstick @henrybreadstick Jon Wertheim @jon_wertheim

HOLGER RUNE: No-ad scoring at 40 all. Q. If there's one thing you could change about tennis, what would that be?HOLGER RUNE: No-ad scoring at 40 all. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Q. If there's one thing you could change about tennis, what would that be?HOLGER RUNE: No-ad scoring at 40 all. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Ok he's canceled. Britta from Community meme I can excuse homophobia but I draw the line at no-ad twitter.com/jon_wertheim/s… Ok he's canceled. Britta from Community meme I can excuse homophobia but I draw the line at no-ad twitter.com/jon_wertheim/s…

Other fans questioned Holger Rune's stamina and ability to contest longer matches at Grand Slams, in light of his controversial stance on advantage scoring.

"Ouch. I don't think it bodes particularly well for his (best-of-five) Slam chances if he doesn't even have the patience for ad scoring," a fan commented.

Amy Lundy Dahl @AmyLundyDahl @jon_wertheim Ouch. I don’t think it bodes particularly well for his (best-of-five) Slam chances if he doesn’t even have the patience for ad scoring. @jon_wertheim Ouch. I don’t think it bodes particularly well for his (best-of-five) Slam chances if he doesn’t even have the patience for ad scoring. 😏

"Kid who struggles with fatigue wants to play less points. News at 10," another user posted.

Here are a few more fan reactions:

Nataniel (Nate) @heykraizelburd



And this isn’t anything Holger, but I’m so tired of this push to make tennis (and other sports) quicker and more snackable.



That tennis has no clock and is, at its core, a battle of wills and attrition is its USP. @jon_wertheim Oh nooo… this is one of the very best elements of tennis.And this isn’t anything Holger, but I’m so tired of this push to make tennis (and other sports) quicker and more snackable.That tennis has no clock and is, at its core, a battle of wills and attrition is its USP. @jon_wertheim Oh nooo… this is one of the very best elements of tennis.And this isn’t anything Holger, but I’m so tired of this push to make tennis (and other sports) quicker and more snackable.That tennis has no clock and is, at its core, a battle of wills and attrition is its USP.

The Tennis Letter @TheTennisLetter



And also, ad scoring really makes you have to earn a break of serve. @jon_wertheim I have to say I disagree with this one. One of the true tests in tennis is about who can get over the line and win two points in a row when it's deuce to get the game.And also, ad scoring really makes you have to earn a break of serve. @jon_wertheim I have to say I disagree with this one. One of the true tests in tennis is about who can get over the line and win two points in a row when it's deuce to get the game. And also, ad scoring really makes you have to earn a break of serve.

Robby Bustle @robbybustle @jon_wertheim , I couldn’t have imagined a more stupid answer , I couldn’t have imagined a more stupid answer @jon_wertheim 😂, I couldn’t have imagined a more stupid answer

Sajahan Sheikh @sajahan_sheikh @jon_wertheim Not a good idea. You can end up with basketball like scoring eventually. I don’t like it they have no add in doubles. It has diluted the product. @jon_wertheim Not a good idea. You can end up with basketball like scoring eventually. I don’t like it they have no add in doubles. It has diluted the product.

Holger Rune awaits Matteo Arnaldi or Roberto Carballes Baena in Wimbledon 2023 2R

Holger Rune advances at Wimbledon 2023

Holger Rune shared that he was satisfied with his performance in his opening match at Wimbledon 2023 after being ousted from last year's edition of the grass court Major in the very first round. The Dane was defeated by Marcos Giron in straight sets in 2022.

“It means a lot, it’s a great feeling. When you enter a tournament it’s cool to come back with good memories. For sure I hope to bring better memories than last year. I’m super happy with the first round. It was not easy, I had to find my level, and I’m happy to be through," Rune said.

With his win, Rune became the first Danish man to win a singles match at SW19 since Kenneth Carlsen reached the third round in 2004. He also improved to a 34-12 win/loss record for the season.

Holger Rune will be up against the winner of the match between Matteo Arnaldi and Roberto Carballes Baena in the second round on Friday, July 7. The World No. 6 is yet to face Arnaldi on the tour, leaving their head-to-head record at 0-0. Meanwhile, he trails 0-1 in his record against the Spaniard.

Poll : 0 votes