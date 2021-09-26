"I kept telling myself 'Don't miss! Don't miss!'" - Emma Raducanu on how nervous she felt while playing tennis with Kate Middleton

Emma Raducanu was recently spotted exchanging a few groundstrokes with the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton. The two were attending a homecoming event for Raducanu, organized to celebrate her historic 2021 US Open triumph.

While interacting with the media on the sidelines of the star-studded event, the 18-year-old spoke about the experience of sharing the court with the Duchess. Raducanu claimed she felt really nervous during the match, before adding that she had to keep telling herself not to miss any of the shots in the rallies.

"I was actually very nervous playing the Duchess," Raducanu said. "[I kept telling myself] Don't miss! Don't miss!"

Emma Raducnau (R) with Kate Middleton at the homecoming event.

Emma Raducanu was also asked if she felt nervous going into any of the big matches over the course of the US Open fortnight. Raducanu replied that while she did need to make some mental adjustments going into some matches, the nerves would subside the moment stepped on the court.

The Brit also claimed that when she is on the court, every match feels the same to her.

"It takes some adjusting to, to play big matches," Raducanu said. "There may be nerves before you go out to play the match but once you're on there it feels like any other match."

"In America, I was in such a bubble and zone that I didn't really know or understand what was going on outside of it" - Emma Raducanu

Emma Raducanu and Maria Sakkari at the 2021 US Open

Emma Raducanu went on to speak about being in a "bubble" during the her New York run, which prevented her from thinking about anything that was happening in the outside world. The Brit also said that she and her team took things one day and at a time, which helped her stay focussed on her tennis.

"In America, I was in such a bubble and zone that I didn't really know or understand what was going on outside of it," Raducanu said. "I was just so focused. Me and my team were taking care of every day."

The Brit singled out the dinner that she had with her team at the end of the tournament - where they were able to look back on her run - as her "best moment" from the entire experience.

"I've had many cool opportunities, but the best moment was the moment after the final when me and the team had a really nice meal together reflecting on the fortnight we'd had," she added.

Emma Raducanu was scheduled to play at the Chicago Fall Tennis Open, but has withdrawn from the tournament. It is unclear as to when she plans to return to competition.

Edited by Musab Abid