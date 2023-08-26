"I kind of chuckle at it, if I choked and they lost money, it makes me smile a little" - John Isner on betting-related online hate ahead of US Open

The 2023 US Open will be the final tournament of John Isner's long career, one over the course of which he lifted five Tour-level titles, including a Masters 1000, amassed over 500 match wins.

Speaking to media at the pre-tournament press confernce, Isner reflected on his time on the tennis court and spoke on a range of other topics including the role that social media has come to play in the sporting industry.

Addressing the online hate that players receive from fans, Isner said it mostly comes from people who lose in betting. Saying that he felt sorry for them, but also "kind of chuckles" knowing that they had lost money because of him.

The American said while most people of social media were civil, there was a flip side to everything. He said:

"You just really have to feel sorry for them," John Isner said ".Most of the time it's people that have lost money on you. I kind of chuckle at it. If I choked and they lost money on me, it kind of makes me smile a little bit."

"That's social media," he continued. "Obviously we know it does amazing things for the world, but there's a flip side to it, as well. I think if people just can get face to face with different points of view, most people are civil."

Isner said players face online hate almost after every match and it has become something that they ignore often and have to learn to deal with it.

"Well, yeah, probably just ignore the hate as much as you can," John Isner said. "Us professional tennis players, we get it. In an individual sport, we get it after every single match we play. It's really kind of crazy the stuff people can say."

"I did know if I was going to retire this year, it was going to be at the US Open" - John Isner

John Isner at the 2018 US Open.

John Isner also addressed his decision to hang up the tennis raquet, saying he was feeling pretty good at the start of the year, but has had a few health and injury concerns since.

He said not being able to compete at his best for an extended period was really taxing on him mentally, adding that he knew if wanted to retire this year, it would be at the US Open.

"I will say it wasn't at the beginning of this year," John Isner said. "I knew it could be possible, but I did want to play as long as I could. If my results were better this year, I probably wouldn't be speaking to you right now."

"This year has been tough health-wise... Competing not quite at 100% for a little bit too long this year. Very taxing mentally on me. I did know if I was going to retire this year," he continued. "It was going to be at this tournament, which would be amazing"

Isner will open his 2023 US Open campaign with a first-round encounter against Argentina's Facundo Diaz Acosta.