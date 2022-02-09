"I knew I liked you"- Chris Evert reacts to Rafael Nadal hanging her picture in his new restaurant

World No. 5 Rafael Nadal recently opened a "Roland-Garros restaurant" in his academy in Manacor, which is located on the Spanish island of Mallorca. The restaurant is decorated with pictures of former French Open champions, including Steffi Graf, Bjorn Borg and Chris Evert.

According to a statement on Rafa Nadal Academy's website, the design was inspired by restaurants at Roland Garros to ensure diners felt like they were part of "one of the biggest tennis events on the planet."

"As part of the Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar extension project, this week Rafa Nadal officially open the “Roland-Garros Restaurant”, an eatery whose ambience evokes the Paris Grand Slam. The design of its decoration and furnishings were inspired by the restaurants used by the tournament itself so that all diners enjoying the space will feel as if they were at one of the biggest tennis events on the planet," the statement read.

"The décor at the restaurant in Manacor includes pictures of some of the biggest stars in the history of the tournament. As well as Rafa Nadal himself (13-time winner of the French Open), images of Steffi Graff (winner in Paris in 1987, 1988, 1993, 1995, 1996 and 1999), Chris Evert (champion in 1974, 1975, 1979, 1980, 1983, 1985 and 1986) and Björn Borg (champion in 1974, 1975, 1978, 1979, 1980 and 1981) also adorn the space.

Former World No. 1 Evert, who won the French Open on seven occasions, was thrilled to see her picture put up in Nadal's restaurant. The American took to Twitter to express her fondness for the Spaniard.

"I knew I liked you Rafael Nadal," Evert wrote.

Rafael Nadal has signed up to play Acapulco and Indian Wells

Nadal won his second Australian Open crown this year

The Spaniard has made a brilliant start to the 2022 season. He won the Melbourne Summer Set tournament without dropping a set and followed it up by lifting his 21st Grand Slam title at the Australian Open.

The Spaniard reached the quarterfinals after defeating Marcos Giron, Yannick Hanfmann, Karen Khachanov and Adrian Mannarino without much trouble. He then had to battle past Denis Shapovalov in five sets before getting the better of Matteo Berrettini to reach the final.

Nadal was a huge underdog in the title clash against Daniil Medvedev, but he overcame the odds to claw his way back from a two-set deficit and complete a 2-6, 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 win.

With the win, the Spaniard sealed his second Australian Open crown and moved ahead of Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic in the Grand Slam race.

The 35-year-old is currently on a break, but has signed up for the Mexican Open and the Indian Wells Masters.

"I signed up for Acapulco and Indian Wells, but I have to make a decision that is in accordance with what my body allows me to do," said Nadal. "Acapulco is the closer one, I would like to be there but I have to see what are the perspective."

