"I do not know how to do anything without always giving my best" - Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal recently spoke about the influence that the athletes in his own family - and their sporting values - have had on his tennis career. While attending the launch of the KIA Crossover EV6 at his academy in Mallorca, the Spaniard explained how discipline and the drive to be the best have constantly driven him.

"I was born into a family of many sports references and it is something that has always inspired me," Nadal was quoted as saying by MARCA. "I do not know how to do anything without always giving my best. It is something that has dominated my life. And what I try is to improve every day."

Rafael Nadal's uncle Miguel Angel is a footballer of legendary status in Spain. The former defender captained the Spanish national team and even represented them at three FIFA World Cups. He was also a part of Barcelona's backline for eight seasons.

Nadal's uncle Toni, meanwhile, is also a former tennis player. Toni later started managing a tennis club, obtained a trainer's degree, and inspired his nephew to pick up the racket from a very young age.

Rafael Nadal celebrated 17 years of his partnership with KIA at the recent event. The 35-year-old revealed that he first signed for the Korean automobile brand before he even had a drivers' license, and that he hopes to continue for as long as possible.

"(They signed me) when I still didn't even have a driver's license and I hope it continues for many more years," he said.

KIA launched a new electric crossover at the event, gifting the 20-time Grand Slam champion a personalized edition.

"It is my first electric car and it becomes a little strange because you pick up speed and since it does not sound anything, you do not even realize it," Nadal said.

Rafael Nadal back on the practice courts after foot injury

Rafael Nadal ahead of the 2021 French Open

Rafael Nadal has been out of competitive action since August due to a chronic foot injury which resurfaced at Roland Garros. The Spaniard missed both Wimbledon and the US Open before withdrawing from the rest of the 2021 season.

After having a minor operation on his foot - an injury he has dealt with since 2005 - Nadal has started hitting the practice courts at his academy in Mallorca.

The Spaniard will be looking to return to the tour at the Australian Open next year, where he will have the opportunity to take the lead in the all-time Slam race. He is currently tied with Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer at 20 Majors apiece.

