"I know everything you've been through" - Carlos Alcaraz consoles Alexander Zverev after French Open final, predicts Grand Slam success in his future

Carlos Alcaraz overcame a determined challenge from Alexander Zverev to triumph 6-3, 2-6, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2 in the final of the 2024 French Open, claiming his maiden title at Roland Garros on Sunday, June 9.

Alcaraz lauded the German for his incredible comeback following the unfortunate injury he sustained in the semifinals of the 2022 French Open when up against Rafael Nadal.

Congratulating his opponent for exhibiting a "great level of tennis" during the tournament, Alcaraz predicted that Zverev would soon win a Grand Slam.

"First of all, I want to congratulate Sascha for a great beginning of the year, great level of tennis, and a great tournament. I mean, it's unbelievable, the level that you are playing at and the work you are putting in every day," Alcaraz during his victory speech (at 06:00).

The three-time Grand Slam champion also heaped praise on Zverev for making it to the finals of the French Open after everything he had been through for the last couple of years.

"I know that you give your heart every day that you step on the court. I know everything you've been through (during) the last year, with the injury here on this court. The work that you put in until today, being here in the final of this tournament has been an unbelievable journey since that (the injury)," Alcaraz said.

"Am sure, that tennis gives you the opportunity to win Slams and to win this tournament very soon. So, keep going," the World No. 3 added.

Carlos Alcaraz becomes the youngest player to complete Surface Slam

Carlos Alcaraz with the 2024 French Open trophy

With his hard-fought win in the final of the 2024 French Open, Carlos Alcaraz became the youngest player to complete the Surface Slam: winning a Grand Slam title on all three surfaces.

Alcaraz was defeated by Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals of the 2022 French Open after starting the tournament as one of the favourites following title wins at the Barcelona Open and the Madrid Masters.

After failing to win the Claycourt Major, Alcaraz went on to reign supreme at the US Open the same year. A Grand Slam win on the hard courts of New York helped him rise through the rankings to become the youngest World No. 1 in history.

A win at the Queens Club Championships ahead of an incredible Wimbledon triumph last year put to rest questions concerning the Spaniard's prowess on grass.

Fighting off injury, Carlos Alcaraz, who came into the French Open with no title wins on the red dirt this season, defied the odds to emerge victorious at Roland-Garros.