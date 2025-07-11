"I don't know if it gets better" - Jannik Sinner not expecting French Open-like thriller with Carlos Alcaraz in Wimbledon final rematch

Jannik Sinner has made the most out of his 2025 Wimbledon run, reaching the final of the tournament for the first time in his career. With Carlos Alcaraz also making it to the final, the two will now face each other once again in a much-anticipated clash.

The first men’s singles semifinal at Wimbledon 2025 saw Alcaraz battle past Taylor Fritz 6-4, 5-7, 6-3, 7-6(6) on Friday, July 11. Shortly after, Sinner stepped onto Centre Court and delivered a commanding performance to defeat Novak Djokovic 6-3, 6-3, 6-4.

During his on-court interview, Jannik Sinner was asked about facing Carlos Alcaraz again in a Grand Slam final, just a month after their epic clash at Roland Garros. He said he could promise it would be an entertaining match for both the players and the crowd, but added with a smile that he wasn’t sure if it could get any “better” than their battle in Paris.

"I don't know," the Italian sais. "We saw the last final, you never know. It's a huge honor for me to share the court once again with Carlos as I mentioned already so many times. We try to push ourselves to the limits. He is for sure one of the players I look up to. I love watching him. I think you guys agree on that what kind of a talent he is."

He added:

"Hopefully, it's gonna be a good match like the last one. I don’t know if it gets better because I don't think it's possible, but we will try to do our best and hopefully it's gonna be an enjoyable match for us to play."

This is Jannik Sinner’s first-ever Wimbledon final, while Carlos Alcaraz returns as the defending champion. The Spaniard has already lifted the trophy twice, both times defeating Novak Djokovic.

