“I don't know what's going on in her mind, but it wouldn't surprise me if she were suddenly back on the pitch” – Angelique Kerber on Serena Williams’ comeback hint

Angelique Kerber recently revealed that she wouldn’t be surprised if Serena Williams calls off her retirement after bidding adieu to the sport back in September.

In an interview with Bild, Angelique Kerber talked about her tennis career and her new autobiography. When asked about Serena Williams’ comeback tease, Kerber stated that she wouldn’t be surprised if Serena makes a comeback given how well she played in the US Open. She further stated that retirement is likely the hardest decision in an athlete’s career and it is difficult to stop the passion.

"Good question! Everything is probably possible. But I can understand how difficult the decision is to stop your passion, with what you love. That's not easy to replace and it's probably the hardest decision in an athlete's career, when you realize you can't get to the top level anymore, your body isn't coping as well and then the new generation comes along. Serena played well in New York," Kerber said.

"I don't know what's going on in her mind, but it wouldn't surprise me if she were suddenly back on the pitch."

During a recent interview, the 23-time Grand Slam Champion dropped a comeback hint, revealing that her chances of returning to the WTA Tour are very high.

"I am not retired," said Williams at a TechCrunch conference. "The chances (of a return) are very high. You can come to my house, I have a court."

She spoke about her comeback once again on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show. When asked about Tom Brady’s un-retirement and whether Serena would do the same, Serena replied that Tom Brady had started an amazing trend. However, the former World No. 1 refused to say anything further, keeping fans on their toes instead.

"Tom Brady started an amazing trend. That's what I want to say," Serena Williams said.

“You’ve changed the game of tennis forever,” – Angelique Kerber on Serena Williams’ retirement

Angelique Kerber and Serena Williams - Wimbledon 2018

The three-time Grand Slam Champion shared sweet words about Serena Williams when the American legend announced her retirement through Vogue earlier this year, stating that she was an inspiring figure beyond the confines of tennis.

“I’m sure you’ll continue to inspire far beyond your active career,” wrote Kerber on Twitter.

Angelique Kerber further stated that she was privileged to share the most memorable matches of her career with the 23-time Grand Slam Champion and it was an honor to play in Serena’s era.

“I’m privileged to share some of the most memorable matches in my career with you. Your personal achievements are one part of the story that cannot be praised enough but you‘ve also helped built the stage for a whole generation of players, including myself,” Kerber wrote.

"Thank you @serenawilliams! You’ve changed the game of tennis forever. Through all the different phases of your career, your love for the sport was always present. It‘s truly been an honour to play in the era that you‘ve defined," Kerber added.

