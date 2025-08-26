"I don't know what happened" - Joao Fonseca issues apology after throwing up mid-game during US Open 1R win

Joao Fonseca kicked off his US Open campaign with an impressive win over Miomir Kecmanovic. However, mid-way through this game, the Brazilian struggled with his health and threw up between points, and he issued an apology to the audience for the same after his match.Fonseca and Kecmanovic’s battle at the Arthur Ashe Stadium was incredible. While the 19-year-old sensation was able to clinch a win in straight sets, he was constantly pushed to his limits by the World No.45. The first two sets were a lengthy affair, going to tiebreak each time. After this, Fonseca was visibly struggling with his health. The youngster threw up between points and needed attention from his trainer before the beginning of the third set.Fortunately, Joao Fonseca was able to overcome his tryst with illness to clinch a 7-6(3), 7-6(5), 6-3 win. After his match, the Brazilian apologized to the crowd for throwing up, saying,“First round is always a bit more tense and today I felt a bit more sick in the 3rd set. I didn’t know what happened. I just threw up water. Sorry about that guys, I apologize.”With his opening round win over Miomir Kecmanovic at the US Open, Fonseca has become one of the youngest players in history to win a match at all four Grand Slam events.Joao Fonseca reflects on his opening round victory at the US OpenFonseca at the 2025 US Open (Image Source: Getty)For Joao Fonseca, his first round match at the US Open wasn't without its challenges. The Brazilian was facing an impressive opponent in Miomir Kecmanovic, and the two shared a close fight.After his win, Fonseca reflected on his performance, telling media,“I mean first round is always a little bit more tense. In the beginning of the match I got an early break. He got an early break and I got it back and we went to the tiebreaker. I played really well in the tiebreak. increased my level. And I think the most important part of today was that I'm very happy with that (the tiebreak).”He went on to emphasise that he was happy with how he played under pressure during important moments, explaining,“I played very well when the important points came. I increased my level so that was really positive today and the posture, the mentality of staying positive, staying focused on the next point, that was really important.”Up next, Joao Fonseca will take on 21st seed Tomas Machac at the US Open. The duo haven’t played each other previously, but Machac holds the upper hand in terms on ranking and experience.