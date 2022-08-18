"I don't know if I would announce something or just stop; I always envisioned ending my career in the UK, though" - Andy Murray on his retirement

Andy Murray is unsure how he would like to end his career following his loss to compatriot Cameron Norrie in the second round of the Cincinnati Open on Wednesday. The Scot, though, wishes to call it quits in the UK, perhaps at Wimbledon, where he has won two titles.

Murray, 35, endured yet another early exit - his third loss in four matches - despite taking the opening set against Norrie. However, the British No. 1 took the next two sets to even out his head-to-head record against Murray at 1-1.

After his opening-round exit at the Canadian Open last week, Murray would've hoped for a deep run in Cincinnati ahead of his US Open campaign later this month. However, he fell short in a rousing, near three-hour battle in the second round.

Following his loss to Norrie, Murray was asked if he was contemplating retirement. The Scot provided a philosophical response, suggesting he's not done yet.

"I really don't know, to be honest," said Murray in his post-match press conference. "I don't know if I would announce something or just stop and that would be it. I don't know. I always envisioned ending my career in the UK though."

Murray needed a run to the Cincinnati final to give himself a chance of being seeded at the US Open. The Scot now faces a tough draw at Flushing Meadows.

"Sometimes I played very well and then I didn't" - Andy Murray

Andy Murray at the Cincinnati Open on Wednesday

Andy Murray struggled for consistency in his second meeting against Norrie. After bagging the opener, he failed to up his game when it mattered most.

Admitting that his compatriot is playing the best tennis of his career, Murray rued his inconsistency, especially from the baseline. The Scot said that he needed to serve and return better to emerge victorious.

"Sometimes I felt like I played very well and then I didn't," said Murray. "I wasn't as consistent as I would have liked, but I think I had good moments and was able to win the game. Certainly (Norrie) has improved his game. He's returning a little bit better, serving a little better, raising the level of his shots from the baseline. Plus, he's having the best time of his career."

Murray had three break points at 3-2 in the deciding set and missed an easy forehand put-away to squander the opportunity to get ahead and win the match.

Norrie, ranked 11th in the world, is now 39-18 on the season, winning two titles, while the 47th-ranked Murray slumps to 20-14. Norrie will next take on Ben Shelton for a place in the quarterfinals.

