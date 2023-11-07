"I don't know if I can like anyone as much as Olympia" - Serena Williams shares parenting worries she had before welcoming 2nd daughter Adira River

Serena Williams, who was honored at the 2023 CFDA Awards ceremony, revealed that she was worried if she could love anyone as much as she liked Olympia before the birth of her second child.

Williams, who welcomed Adira River in August, stated that her first-born Olympia had prayed for a sister and that it all worked out despite her initial concerns.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion was at the American Museum of Natural History to receive the CFDA's Fashion Icon Award with several celebrities such as Kim Kardashian and Demi Moore in attendance.

Expand Tweet

Speaking to the press at the event, Serena Williams stated:

“I was worried. I was like, 'okay, I don't know if I can like anyone as much as I love Olympia,'" said Williams when asked how Olympia was navigating being a big sister. "I was really nervous about that. But I feel like it all worked out."

"She's navigating it. She loves it. Adira is like a tiny little baby, so Olympia just calls her her little sis," she added.

When asked how she managed to showcase what it meant to be fashionable on and off the court, Serena Williams explained that fashion helped her to be herself while also calling it her "runway". She added:

"It's great, like I feel like you can be yourself in fashion, especially in sport. I use my platform to be myself and also to show myself in fashion. It was like my runway. For me, that's what means the most,"

Serena Williams became the first athlete to win the Fashion Icon award at the CFDA (Council of Fashion Designers of America) Awards.

Iga Swiatek betters Serena Williams' 2012 record at the WTA Finals

Swiatek after winning the 2023 WTA Finals

Back in 2012, Serena Williams won the WTA Finals after defeating Maria Sharapova 6-4, 6-3 in the final.

The American dropped just 32 games en route to winning the title in a tournament that featured Agnieszka Radwanska, Victoria Azarenka, Angelique Kerber, Petra Kvitova, Sara Errani, and Li Na.

Expand Tweet

Iga Swiatek, who defeated Jessica Pegula to win the 2023 edition of the WTA Finals dropped just 20 games during the course of the year-end competition.

In the group stage, Swiatek bagelled Marketa Vondrousova in the second set after the 2023 Wimbledon champion lost the opening set tiebreaker. The final scoreline read 7-6 (3), 6-0.

Expand Tweet

Swiatek bested Coco Gauff winning 6-0, 7-5 before easing her way past Ons Jabeur 6-1, 6-2.

Aryna Sabalenka also failed to stop the Pole, going down 6-3, 6-2 in the much-anticipated semifinal clash at Cancun.

Jessica Pegula, who won her all-American semifinal against Coco Gauff, was unable to give the rampaging Swiatek a run for her money, losing 6-1, 6-0.

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas