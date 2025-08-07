"I didn't know I had a car" - Emma Raducanu opens up about unexpected luxury treatment at Cincinnati Open with Cadillac Escalade car

Emma Raducanu was surprised to discover that she had an entire Cadillac Escalade waiting for her at the Cincinnati Open. The Briton, who has entered the WTA 1000 event as the 30th seed, has received a bye into the Round of 64 of the tournament. She will be playing her first match against either Katie Boulter or Olga Danilovic on August 9.

Ad

Amanda Anisimova took a landslide victory over Raducanu in the Round of 32 match, which ended the Brit's quest for the title in the Canadian Open. However, the 2021 US Open Champion came to Ohio with hopes of working her way back to the top of the rankings and reestablishing her dominance on hardcourt.

In a candid interview with The Guardian on August 7, Raducanu expressed shock at the luxurious hospitality she received upon arriving at the airport for the WTA event in Ohio.

Ad

Trending

“I didn’t know I had a car, so I landed, and they were like: ‘Oh, you have a car,’ and it’s this massive Cadillac Escalade. So I’m like: ‘This is like a bus’. Obviously in England, we’re used to driving small cars, small roads, so I was a bit tight. Wrong side of the road as well. But it’s OK. I managed to get to the hotel,” Emma Raducanu stated.

Ad

However, she has appointed new coach Francisco Roig for the on-court driving duties.

Emma Raducanu's major coaching decision ahead of the Cincinnati Open

Emma Raducanu decided to part ways with Mark Petchey and appointed Rafael Nadal's former coach, Francisco Roig, to her coaching team till the end of 2025. The Brit started trialing with Roig after her Wimbledon campaign concluded, as Petchey was not able to take up a full-time role due to his broadcasting commitments.

Ad

Raducanu expressed her delight at being able to add a plethora of experience to her team and spoke on their positive first impressions.

“First impressions are it’s going really well. We did a few days after Wimbledon together and I was really happy with how it went. I’m just so excited to have him on board, so much experience. I’m really looking forward to continuing,” explained the Brit in the same interview with The Guardian.

Roig was a part of Nadal's team from 2005 to 2022 and worked closely to help the 22-time Grand Slam Champion reach the pinnacle of success in his professional career. Raducanu hopes to utilize the expertise and experience of Roig and put it to use to get back to her title-winning ways.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aatreyi Sarkar Aatreyi Sarkar is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Currently pursuing a degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University and a U.S. State Department scholar at The University of Kansas, she blends her academic background with her passion for storytelling.



Aatreyi sources accurate information from social media platforms to stay updated on the latest developments and fan discussions. She strives to produce engaging, insightful, and experimental content that connects with readers, aspiring to make tennis more accessible and captivating for fans around the globe



She finds immense inspiration in Novak Djokovic, whose incredible comebacks and relentless determination motivate her to approach her work with the same passion. Roland Garros is her favorite tournament, cherished for its unique clay-court challenges and historical importance.



Though new to professional writing, Aatreyi has been an avid debater and quizzer since middle school, showcasing her analytical skills and creativity. Outside tennis, she is a passionate cricket fan, baker, and reader who enjoys exploring literature beyond academic constraints. Know More