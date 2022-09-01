"I know I haven’t always been the easiest to deal with" - Emotional Nick Kyrgios to his mother on her birthday

Nick Kyrgios took to social media to wish his mother, Norlaila, on her birthday following his second-round win at the 2022 US Open.

The Citi Open champion put up an emotional post on Instagram mentioning that he misses her mother, who is currently in Australia, dearly on her special day. He stated that he hopes to make his parents proud with his performances on the court.

"ma…. I hope you had a great birthday. I can’t tell you how hard it is for me to continue to travel and compete knowing I miss out on days like this. I know I haven’t always been the easiest to deal with and I know I’ve stressed you out. I really miss you, I know you are dealing with so many things but I just want you to know that I don’t know anyone stronger than you. I hope I’m making you proud, u & dad…." wrote Nick.

The Aussie star had previously mentioned that he is finding it difficult to stay away from his mother, who is currently in hospital back at home.

“It’s hard because even traveling now, my mum is in the hospital at the moment, my dad hasn’t been very well, my brother just had a baby and I don’t get to be there with my family when normal people would like to be with them," he said.

"I just don't want to let people down, there's a lot of people supporting me" - Nick Kyrgios after his US Open 2R win

Nick Kyrgios of Australia in action against Benjamin Bonzi of France at the 2022 US Open - Day 3

Nick Kyrgios revealed that he feels responsible on the court as he represents a lot of people and does not want to let them down. He also recognized the effort that his team has put in and is appreciative of them when he is on the court.

"Well, I feel like in this part of my career, I just don't want to let people down. I feel like I'm representing so many people. I know how much work goes into it with my team, there's a lot of people supporting me," said Nick Kyrgios at his press conference.

He also spoke about how unhappy he is when he does not perform according to expectations.

"I just feel like, you know, I just remember doing a press conference here like maybe three or four years ago, I lost in the third round, I just felt horrible because I kept not exceeding expectations and winning," said Nick Krygios.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anirudh