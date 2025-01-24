"I know I'm close" - Ben Shelton leaves Australian Open with head held high & big Grand Slam prediction for himself after heartbreaking exit

Ben Shelton shared his thoughts in the wake of his straight-sets loss to Jannik Sinner in the Australian Open semifinals and declared that he doesn't think he's far away from a major win. Shelton performed well against Sinner, particularly in the first set, when he broke the Italian's serve in the first game and then narrowly lost the set on a tie-break.

Once the World No. 1 hit his stride in the second set, Shelton's confidence appeared to drain quickly, and he was unable to find his rhythm on his serve to offset Sinner's superior groundstrokes. While the 7-6(2) 6-2 6-2 scoreline was a little flattering, Sinner ran out a clear winner.

Undeterred, the 22-year-old Shelton knows he has time on his side, and feels he's closing in on success.

“I know I'm close. I know my level's close. I know I have a lot of the stuff that I need. I certainly believe in myself. I just think that the reps against those guys, the consistency of playing those guys, playing a lot of matches in a week or a couple weeks, that will be the goal this year for me," Ben Shelton said (via Australian Open).

Shelton had two set points in that first set on his serve and was disappointed that he wasn't able to capitalize with what is his major weapon. Thundering down 140+ mph serves is his stock in trade, and he felt he should have seen the set out.

“Having two set points on my serve, serving at 6-5, I feel like uncharacteristic for me not to come through and win that. Obviously you're playing the No. 1 player in the world, the chances, the windows are always small. Sometimes you miss your window, and the guy steps up his level, starts making a lot more first serves, playing better. The break chances don't come as often."

Ben Shelton expects to do well on the clay courts after last year's US Men's Clay Court title

Ben Shelton has two ATP titles under his belt already - the 2023 Japan Open Tennis Championships and the 2024 U.S. Men's Clay Court, beating Frances Tiafoe in the final. That clay court success bodes well for the coming French Open, and Shelton expects to do well there.

"It's a positive two weeks, no doubt, and something that I can build on. I'm excited for the rest of the year, really excited. There are so many opportunities to compete. We got three more slams. I want to do some more damage than I've done on clay this year. Just keep seeing myself get better and better."

He'll need to cut out the unforced errors that crept into his semifinal loss to Sinner. Also, his 59% first-serve ratio won't suffice if he's to go that one step further. Regardless, Shelton demonstrated at the Australian Open that he's a force to be reckoned with.

