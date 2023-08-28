"I don't know what I'm going to do, I really don't know" - Maria Sakkari considering break from tennis after shock US Open 1R exit

Greek tennis player Maria Sakkari revealed that she is considering taking a break from tennis after unexpectedly losing in the first round of the 2023 US Open.

Sakkari lost to Spain's Rebeka Masarova in straight sets, 4-6, 4-6, on the opening day of the New York Major

This marks the continuation of her poor showings on the women's tour, netting herself a fourth loss in the last five matches, while also losing in the first round of a Grand Slam for the third round in a row.

Before the US Open, she lost to Marta Kostyuk, 6-0, 5-7, 2-6, in the first round of Wimbledon, and was bested by Karolina Muchova, 6-7(5), 5-7, in the first round of the French Open.

"Definitely the two previous defeats played a role, I was very nervous, I don't know what I'm going to do, I really don't know... Maybe I should take a break, I'm suffering on the pitch. I can't make a decision now, it's hard. I don't have a clear mind," Sakkari told SDNA after the loss.

Analyzing the match, the Greek mentioned anxiety problems, especially during the first set in which she lost five games in a row from 4-1 up.

"I was nervous, but I started well. It's not that I was tight, I don't know what's wrong with me. I was up 4-1, I wasn't playing great, but I did what I had to do. I continued to have anxiety, but it's not like I lost my mind. I can not explain it. It's very unpleasant for me," Sakkari said.ž

"I was ashamed to be seen like that" - Maria Sakkari explains why she kicked her team out of the match at US Open 2023

Maria Sakkari at the 2023 US Open

Maria Sakkari's team left the court after the end of the first set in her US Open opener at the request of the 28-year-old, and returned for the last game of the match. Explaining why, Sakkari said:

"I was ashamed to be seen like that. I was embarrassed, it was also my sister's birthday. I felt bad, I feel like I'm embarrassing them. They didn't do anything to me, they were perfect," Sakkari explained to SDNA.

The World No. 8 continued talking about herself and how she's trying to become a better player but needs more time.

"I am constantly trying to improve myself, in various ways. Maybe I need more time to get to where I want to be. I really feel like I'm making a lot of effort, especially in the psychological part. It's not just sitting and waiting to get better. I'm really working on it and I'm sure I've chosen the right person. I guess I need time," Sakkari added.