"I don't know if I'm a good mom, and I don't know if my method works but I'm very hands-on with my daughter" - Serena Williams on parenting 

Serena Williams has been out of action for quite some time and one of the best things about the inaction is that she gets to spend time with her family, in particular her daughter, Alexis Olympia.

Alexis Olympia has been in the eye of the public for the entirety of her life and has provided fans with iconic moments involving her mom and herself.

Involved in a photoshoot with The Insider, Williams spoke about parenting her daughter and how she has learnt lessons from her parents on how to handle children and how she can't stop herself from spending more time with her daughter.

"Mom guilt is real. I always feel so guilty when I'm doing something on my own. I don't know if I'm a good mom, and I don't know if my method works, but I'm very hands-on with my daughter, and it was the same with our parents," Williams said. "So I've set really good boundaries, but then after work, I'm going right to my daughter. And that's amazing and good, but now it's like, ‘Okay, what happens to Serena?'"

"I'm really bad at self-care." - Serena Williams struggles to master the art of time management

Serena Williams and Olympia at 2020 Women's ASB Classic

Serena Williams is arguably the greatest tennis player of all time with almost complete mastery over her game. But what she hasn't mastered yet is the art of time management as the 23-time Grand Slam winner is not great at taking care of herself.

"I'm really bad at self-care, I was just telling my chief of staff that I need to get a pedicure because it's been two years since I sat in a chair and had one. Maybe I could do that while I'm multitasking and taking calls," the 40-year-old said.

The youngest of the Williams sisters, Serena Williams has been out of action since Wimbledon last year after she suffered a leg injury in her first-round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich. The American has since been busy with several off-court commitments and developments, including her own venture capital firm, Serena Ventures, which raised $111 million dollars.

With the clock being against the 23-time-champion, it remains to be seen if Williams clinches an elusive 24th Grand Slam title, tying her with Margaret Court for most Grand Slam titles.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan