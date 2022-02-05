"I know I'm doing the right things, I trust myself and that everything will come together in the end" - Emma Raducanu

Emma Raducanu recently spoke to Glamour magazine ahead of the launch of a new line of sparkling water from Evian - a bottled water company for which she is a global ambassador.

The 19-year-old found worldwide recognition when she lifted the 2021 US Open trophy as a qualifier, but hasn't found consistency on the WTA tour since. In the recently-concluded Australian Open, where she was making her debut, the Brit crashed out in the second round, losing in three sets to Danka Kovinic.

However, Raducanu said in the interview that she continues to put faith in her efforts and believes that "everything will come together in the end".

"It doesn't matter what level you're at – if you keep losing a few matches, it can be easy to get disheartened, but personally I just know that I'm doing the right things," Raducanu said. "I trust myself – and that everything will come together in the end."

𝗥𝗔𝗗𝗨𝗖𝗔𝗡𝗨 𝗥𝗢𝗠𝗣𝗦 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗗𝗘𝗖𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗥US Open champion Emma Raducanu turns on the style in the deciding set to defeat Sloane Stephens 6-0, 2-6, 6-1 for a debut win at the Australian Open! 𝗥𝗔𝗗𝗨𝗖𝗔𝗡𝗨 𝗥𝗢𝗠𝗣𝗦 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗗𝗘𝗖𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗥 🇬🇧US Open champion Emma Raducanu turns on the style in the deciding set to defeat Sloane Stephens 6-0, 2-6, 6-1 for a debut win at the Australian Open! @EmmaRaducanu | #AusOpen https://t.co/Hrgey8ZymY

The Brit emphasized how important it is for her to "stay in her lane" and not be affected by what others think of her.

"I think that the challenge that younger players may face is getting disheartened by a few losses in a row," she pointed out. "But it’s important to keep strong and stay in your own lane really, and kind of zone out from what everyone else may think or say, and just keep believing in yourself."

When asked to mention something that she feels empowered by, Emma Raducanu revealed that she likes how she is in charge of herself on a tennis court.

"It’s when I step out onto the match court, and I know it's just me and myself out there," she said. "That's probably the moment where I feel like I'm most in control. I like that there’s a sense of uncertainty, but you have the control over yourself – so you’re in a real battle then, fighting for every point."

"Self-belief is really important because tennis is such an individual sport" - Emma Raducanu

Emma Raducanu in action at the 2022 Australian Open

Emma Raducanu proceeded to highlight the importance of self-belief for a player in an individual sport like tennis. She pointed out that it's important for one to keep working hard despite setbacks and admitted to adopting this learning in all spheres of her life.

"I think that self-belief is really important because tennis is such an individual sport and you're out there on your own competing and fighting for every point," the World No. 13 opined. "There are times when you may not be going through the best patches, but you’ve just got to keep working and trusting your journey. I think that's something that I take into all aspects of life."

She is scheduled to travel to Mexico to compete at the WTA 250 events in Guadalajara (21-27 February) and in Monterrey (28 February - 6 March).

Edited by Sarbajaya Bhattacharya