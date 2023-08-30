With two titles already under her belt over the US Open swing, Coco Gauff has done a lot of winning in recent weeks. And with big wins, come big celebrations.

Speaking to media after her 6-3, 6-2 second-round win against Mirra Andreeva at the US Open, Gauff was asked about her pulling out the 'Milly Rock' dance moves over in Washington and Cincinnati.

The American said she only remembers wanting to do something funny after her match and Milly Rock was the first thing that came to her mind. The youngster went on to add that she would love to pull out the moves again if she were to triumph at Flushing Meadows as well.

"I don't know why I did that," Coco Gauff said. "I just was like walking back, and I was like, I don't know, I want to do something funny so I decided to do that."

"Then when I won in Cincinnati I was trying to think of another dance to do," she continued. "But all the other ones just seem so outdated. I wasn't going to pull out a Whip/Nae Nae, like, no. So the Milly came again. Hopefully if I win here I'll definitely pull it out again."

"I learned a lot from that match" - Coco Gauff on US Open first round

Coco Gauff during the 2023 US Open.

Shifting focus to her performance at the US Open so far, Gauff said she got to learn a lot from her first-round match against the seasoned Laura Seigemund.

The American, who needed three sets to progress agianst Seigemund, said it was not always the easiest to play someone with as much vareity as the German and was happy to have come through in the end.

"Yeah, I learned a lot from that match," Coco Gauff said. "Also, it's two completely different opponents. The way Laura played made it very hard to be aggressive. She's hitting slices that are bouncing really low."

"On TV it looks like when the slice comes it looks slow but when you're actually playing the ball's really low so it's not as easy to be as aggressive as you want," she continued. "She was also coming in a lot which I obviously didn't plan for that. I didn't find my game plan until the last two sets and that showed I was playing better."

Playing against Mirra Andreeva in the second round, Gauff said that she just looked to move her opponent from corner to corner the best that she could -- a tactic that ultimately paid off.

"Then today, I mean, honestly it was tough to be aggressive too on Mirra because she can rip some backhands down the line and everything," Coco Gauff said. "But I think I was just trying my best to get her to the corners and not letting her control the court."

Up next, Gauff will take on 32nd seed Elise Mertens in the third round of the US Open on Friday.