"I don't know why they did it" - Carlos Alcaraz makes position clear on controversial Indian Wells surface change as he goes for three-peat

Carlos Alcaraz has addressed the controversial changes made to the Indian Wells surface ahead of the 2025 edition. The Spaniard, who is going for a three-peat, said he “didn’t understand” why the tournament made the decision.

Ad

The Indian Wells hardcourt has been a big talking point in recent years, with players pointing out the surface’s traditional slowness as compared to other 1000-level events. In 2023, Daniil Medvedev, a two-time finalist, had an infamous outburst, criticizing the court conditions.

"I know what is hard court, I'm a specialist, this is not a hard court," Medvedev said at the time. "Should be banned from playing here. Freaking disgrace to the sport, this freaking court. And they call it hardcourts. What a shame to call this court a hardcourt."

Ad

Trending

Interestingly, Indian Wells announced an unexpected change in their hardcourt provider just days before the 2025 edition, going from Plexipave to Laykold. According to reports, the surface is expected to be faster this year with lower bounce.

Addressing the surprising change, Carlos Alcaraz, who is looking for his third Indian Wells title on the trot, said:

"The court is faster, right? I don't know. Honestly, it's a change that I didn't understand when I saw it," he said in his pre-tournament press conference.

Ad

The Spaniard, who is known to prefer slower courts, added:

"It was 25 years the tournament, it was the same court, and then right now has changed. I don't know the reason why (they) did it," Carlos Alcaraz said.

This is not the first time Alcaraz has expressed his displeasure at the court speeds. At the 2024 Paris Masters, the Spaniard issued a similar reaction after crashing out in the second round on the fast-paced hardcourt.

Ad

Carlos Alcaraz on Indian Wells court: "I have to practice on it"

Carlos Alcaraz pictured at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells - Image Source: Getty

Carlos Alcaraz added that he has yet to practice and get used to the Indian Wells surface speed. He, however, maintained that he trusts his ability to adapt to varying conditions.

Ad

"I don't know. I have to practice on it. I think I consider myself a player who adapt very well his game, you know, on the surfaces and all the conditions that you're playing on," he said in the aforementioned press conference.

"I think I play great tennis anyway, even though the courts are a bit faster. But all I can say is I didn't understand when I saw it," Alcaraz said.

Ad

The 21-year-old is chasing his second title of the season after his success in Rotterdam. As the second seed behind Alexander Zverev, Alcaraz has received a bye in the opening round.

He begins his campaign against either Quentin Halys or Pablo Carreno Busta in the second round.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback