Former American tennis player Jimmy Arias has dismissed Nick Kyrgios' remarks about tennis' hectic schedule.

Kyrgios recently took part in the Ultimate Tennis Showdown, an exhibition tournament in Los Angeles organized by Serena Williams' former coach Patrick Mouratoglou. With injury keeping him from competing in the event, he took up the role of Frances Tiafoe’s coach instead.

On the sidelines of the event, Kyrgios criticized the sport’s hectic schedule and stated that it could lead him to retire from the sport in a few years.

“The sport’s crazy. The schedule is out of control. No f**king change [I play till I am 33], there’s no way. There's no chance. I'm playing till 33? Insane! I'm not playing till 33. I promise you when I'm gone, you'll never see me again,” he said.

Former World No. 5 Arias scoffed at Kyrgios' remarks, pointing to how the Australian rarely plays a full season of tennis.

“I don't know what he's talking about when he says this schedule is out of control. He's played one match this year. He seems to take every other year off, so he should be able to play for another 25 years,” he told the Tennis Channel.

“It's just interesting to listen to him talk, let's see what happens when he's 33. But as we're talking right now, I don't know [if] he's gonna play five more matches [this year]. He's played once so far this year. I'm not sure [his] wrist, knee [or] his tattoo is hurting him too much [from playing] Pokemon maybe. I don't know,” he added.

Knee and wrist injuries have kept Kyrgios on the sidelines for almost all of 2023. His open match on the ATP Tour came in June at the Boss Open in Stuttgart, where he lost 7-5, 6-3 to Yibing Wu in the opening round.

“He’s great for the game to have him play, but he's got to play sometimes” - Jimmy Arias on Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios is currently ranked World No. 35.

Despite ridiculing Nick Kyrgios for his comments on the packed tennis calendar, Jimmy Arias praised the Australian's tennis abilities and said he was a real asset to the sport — as long as he was playing.

The 1986 US Open semifinalist further stated that Kyrgios only acts like he doesn't care about his tennis and that he has achieved good results despite not working as hard as most of his peers.

“The guy is so talented, he doesn't really train, he doesn't do all the things that are actually difficult and make it hard. And he doesn't seem to care, although obviously he does. He’s great for the game to have him play, but he's got to play sometimes,” he opined.

“Something's going on but let's hopefully see him again. He was great last year. [For] whatever reason, last year he was great,” he added.

Kyrgios had a season to remember in 2022. He won the Australian Open men’s doubles title and reached his maiden singles Grand Slam final at the Wimbledon Championships. In all, he registered 46 wins and just nine defeats.