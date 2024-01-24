"I didn't know he was watching, I focus on the green ball only" - Qinwen Zheng jokes about Rod Laver attending her Australian Open QF

Qinwen Zheng's comments on Rod Laver brought a smile to the face of the Australian legend, who watched the 21-year-old overcome Anna Kalinskaya 6-7(4), 6-3, 6-1 in the Australian Open en route to her first-ever Grand Slam semi-final.

The crowd at the Rod Laver Arena was also amused when Zheng said after the match that she was unaware of the presence of the 11-time singles Major winner in the stands as she was focused solely on her opponent and the "green ball."

The Chinese youngster became the third player from her country to qualify for a Grand Slam semi-final.

Zheng was asked by Jelena Dokic during her on-court interview whether she knew Rod Laver was watching her match.

"Of course I know the guy, but I didn't know he was watching. I only focus on the green ball and the opponent," Zheng replied.

Fans on social media were left wondering why Qinwen Zheng described the tennis ball as green.

Zheng also revealed that she had no idea that she had broken into the WTA top-10 after the memorable win against Anna Kalinskaya. When asked if she was aware of her latest ranking feat, she replied that "no one told her anything," leaving the spectators in splits.

"Jelena Dokic tells Zheng Qinwen that she'll be in the top 10 after this tournament. 'Thanks for telling me. 'You didn't know?' 'I didn't know. Nobody tells me anything.'"

Zheng also revealed that she wanted to breach the top 10 at the 2023 Australian Open and was happy that she made it a year later.

"Last year, when I was at the Australian Open, I wanted to be in the top-10 and a year later I am here. That was an amazing moment guys," she added on a triumphant note.

"I just told myself to stay focused and not to think anymore about the first set" - Qinwen Zheng at the Rod Laver Arena

Qinwen Zheng in action at the 2024 Australian Open

Qinwen Zheng, who has won 10 of the last 11 games after losing the first set, said that she told herself to stay focused and not think about the loss in the opening set.

Zheng, who reached the quarterfinals at the 2023 US Open, acknowledged that she was happy to be in a Grand Slam semi-final for the first time.

"In the first set, we had a big competition. The match was really tough for me. I just told myself to stay focused and not to think anymore about the first set. I am so happy right now. Really excited. It's the first time for me and I am really happy to be in the semifinals," Zheng said.

Zheng will take on qualifier Dayana Yastremska in the Australian Open semi-final. Interestingly, Yastremska is also a first-time semifinalist at a Major.

The Ukranian got the better of Linda Noskova, who had accounted for World No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the third round.