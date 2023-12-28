"I know all her weaknesses, the spots to be attacking" - Alex de Minaur jokes about possibility of facing girlfriend Katie Boulter in United Cup

The 2024 United Cup will pit Alex de Minaur and Katie Boulter, who have been dating each other for over a year, on opposite sides of a tennis court.

Representing Australia and Great Britain in the season-opening team competition, the two players may face each other in the mixed doubles rubber given that the two sides have landed in the same group for the round-robin stage.

On being asked about the prospect of facing his girlfriend in a competitive setting during a pre-tournament press conference, Alex de Minaur said the situation could well materialize since he gained some experience playing mixed doubles last year.

The Aussie joked that in such a scenario, he would know which areas to target as he had a fair idea of the weaknesses in Boulter’s game.

"Well, you never know until you sign on the dotted line, come that mixed. I could be an option. I have played mixed in the past," De Minaur said.

"So I know all her weaknesses. I've watched enough of her matches to know the spots to be attacking. But yeah, if we step out on court, it's just all business," he added.

"Alex de Minaur will do his thing & that'll be enough" - Ajla Tomljanovic on taking advice before facing Katie Boulter

Ajla Tomljavonic, and Alex de Minaur with their teammates in Perth ahead of the 2024 United Cup.

The questions did not stop at that as Alex de Minaur’s teammate Ajla Tomljanovic, who is slated to face Katie Boulter in the singles, was asked if she would be taking any tips from her teammate.

The Aussie, however, brushed aside the query, saying she has herself played Bolter on several occasions. That, she said, was enough to have given her an idea of her opponent’s strengths and weaknesses.

"Yeah, I think it just makes me more excited to be back," Tomljanovic said. "And I think I've played Katie Boulter a few times. Last time on grass, if I'm not mistaken. But she's coming off of her best year. It's going to be a really tough match."

"Katie Boulter has got a big game. But yeah, I'm just looking forward to getting out there and doing my best. Alex will do his thing first, and then that will be enough, yeah," she continued.

Australia and Great Britain have landed in Group C of this year’s United Cup. They will be joined by defending champions USA, who will be led by the likes of Jessica Pegula and Taylor Fritz.