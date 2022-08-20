Sloane Stephens endorses Carribean beachwear brand Kaiso Swim on the occasion of National Black Business Month

Former US Open champion Sloane Stephens took to social media yesterday to show her support for "Kaiso Swim," a black-owned beachwear brand based in the Caribbean. The special move comes on the occasion of National Black Business Month, celebrated every August in the United States to promote black-owned businesses across the nation.

The World No. 57 spoke about the brand on LinkedIn, remarking that it has gone under the radar despite being one of the very best in the category. Stephens further revealed that she has known the owner, Trishelle Leacock, and her family for many years.

This #BlackBusinessMonth, I wanted to shine a light on one of my favorite Black-owned businesses that might be under your radar, but shouldn't be! Kaiso Swim is a Caribbean beachwear brand founded by Trishelle Leacock. I've known the Leacock family since the junior tennis days."

She continued by showering praise on Leacock, a University of Miami graduate, mentioning how Leacock is exceptional at what she does despite not having studied design formally.

"Trish ran track at the University of Miami and despite never studying design formally, she draws on her upbringing in Tobago to reflect bold prints and flattering cuts in her designs."

Talking in detail about the amount of hard work Leacock has put into the brand, Sloane Stephens spoke highly of the latter's work ethics and values.

"I've watched Trish build this brand on her own and know how much hard work goes into creating something from scratch. Trish is meticulous about every single detail of her brand and it shows in the end result."

The 29-year-old concluded her post by listing out Leacock's biggest achievements and awards, adding that she intends to spend her vacation on a beach flaunting Kaiso Swim's beachwear soon.

"Kaiso was recently named to EBONY Media's "13 Black-Owned Swim Brands for Having Fun Under the Sun" and Marie Claire's "The Best 40 Swimwear Brands for Summer 2022. I don't know about you, but I'm daydreaming of a beach vacation."

Where will Sloane Stephens play next?

Sloane Stephens in action at the National Bank Open in Toronto

Most recently, Sloane Stephens was knocked out by Iga Swiatek in the second round of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati. After defeating Alize Cornet in the opening round, the American bowed down to the World No. 1 6-4, 7-5 in straight sets.

The 2017 US Open champion will look to add more practice for this year's last Grand Slam at Flushing Meadows and is expected to be back in action at the Tennis in the Land Open to be held in Cleveland, Ohio next week. The draw and the player's list are, however, yet to be announced.

